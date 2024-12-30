Season 5 of The Boys has already been called a lot of things by those closest to it, with one of the most recent descriptions of “very messy” coming from one of its leading stars, Jack Quaid. There was never any way that the final season would be anything but “very messy” seeing how the four installments to come before it were nothing short of explosive, unhinged beauty. The Season 4 finale left audiences on a bit of a cliffhanger after Antony Starr’s totalitarian sociopath Supe, Homelander, rose to the top of the government, finally getting the absolute power and control he’s been after since the first season. While we’re dangling off that metaphorical cliff, waiting for the story to pick up, it isn’t like we don’t have any sort of idea about where things are headed now that the country is under Homelander’s thumb.

Although things will undoubtedly go off the rails for all those answering to Homelander, little has been said about how the leader’s decisions and attitude will shape his own future. Recently, during a conversation with Salon, series creator Eric Kripke teased a bit of the harsh reality that will slap Homelander in the face in the show’s fifth and final season.

“It’s the natural end of a character like Homelander. If you give him truly unfettered power with all his insecurities and traumas, this is a version of what he would do. But so goes many fascists who are weak and thin-skinned and ultimately driven by ego, despite how much they front as heroes.”

Is Art Imitating Life or Life Imitating Art on 'The Boys'?

The Boys has never needed to hurt much for any sort of parallel between reality and fiction, as the series has managed to mirror the world around it for better or for worse over its previous four seasons. Kripke has long teased that this would certainly be the case for the fifth season, although he certainly sees the world imitating the hit Prime Video series and not the other way around. Recently saying as much to Variety, the man behind two of the biggest TV hits of the last two decades said:

“The way [the series] reflects everything that’s happening in the world really comes from this understanding, that we found very early on in the process, which is this happens to be a television show based on a comic book. It’s not like we were designing it to reflect reality, but we happen to be making a show about violent authoritarians who present as celebrities. Then suddenly, the world changed to reflect the show, not just in the States – all over the world. Suddenly we found ourselves making one of the most current shows on television.”

