While The Boys Season 5 has yet to receive an exact release date, series star Jack Quaid assures fans that "work's been going great" so far for the final season of Prime Video's satirical superhero series. Through an Instagram post, the actor — who plays Hugh "Hughie" Campbell Jr. in the hit series — shared a new behind-the-scenes image of him covered in blood stains, teasing an intense and bloody new season once it arrives on the streaming platform.

The Boys received a Season 5 renewal back in early 2024, thanks in large part to the smash-hit fourth season. Apart from Season 4's record-breaking viewership numbers, it has also managed to match the strong critical reception the first three seasons received, with a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. And since the wild Season 4 finale left audiences with loads of unanswered questions, the upcoming season is anticipated to raise the stakes even further, with Homelander (played by Antony Starr) expected to fully implement his sinister schemes, especially now that he has special authority at the White House.

What To Expect in ‘The Boys’ Season 5?

The specific plot details for Season 5 have not been revealed yet, though, of course, it is expected to pick up where the intense Season 4 finale left off. Quaid, who recently impressed audiences with his performance in Drew Hancock's comedy thriller Companion, previously told The Hollywood Reporter that Season 5 will be "very messy." He told the outlet:

"This was always the showrunner’s intention to end with five seasons and I’ve actually known that for a little bit and tried to keep my mouth shut about it [Laughs]. But there’s something great about an ending that’s intentional, and The Boys season five is gonna be crazy. It’s gonna be very messy. I don’t know, I just keep thinking a lot of us are probably gonna die. It’s just going to be insane and I’m excited to see what that entails."

The Boys Season 5 will also see the return of Chase Crawford as The Deep, Karl Urban as Butcher, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir II, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, and Cameron Rovetti as Ryan, among others.

All four seasons of The Boys are available to stream on Prime Video, with Season 5 not yet having a releasae date. You can check out Quaid's Instagram post above.