From the very opening moments of its debut episode back in 2019, it was obvious that Eric Kripke’s small-screen adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic book series, The Boys, would lean into the grit and gore that made the comics so well-loved. Over four seasons, the creative team has gone all gas, no brakes, episode after episode, as audiences have watched (sometimes in horror) just how far the gang is willing to push the envelope. With the fifth and final season now in production, many of us at home are wondering what awaits us and how many more jaw-dropping moments one could possibly fit into the storyline.

According to longtime series star Jack Quaid, the limit does not exist, with the actor teasing plenty more blood, guts, and other bodily fluids where that came from. During a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the Companion star opened up about what fans can expect from the grand finale of episodes, sharing, “It’s gonna be very messy.”

Quaid also pointed to the “intentional” Season 5 ending that the series is receiving as a way for Kripke and the rest of the team to go out on a high-note, ending things how they want, saying,

“I think it’s good that we end with season five because we’re ending on our own terms. It’s not like someone canceled us and we’re trying to quickly make a season that feels final. This was always the showrunner’s intention to end with five seasons and I’ve actually known that for a little bit and tried to keep my mouth shut about it [Laughs]. But there’s something great about an ending that’s intentional, and The Boys season five is gonna be crazy.”

Hughie’s Fate in ‘The Boys’

Since the first season, Quaid’s character, Hugh Campbell Jr. - known lovingly to the titular group of vigilantes as Hughie - has been part of the glue holding the absolute mess together. When we first met Hughie, he was happily in a relationship with his then-girlfriend, with the pair even discussing plans to move in together. All of that was gone in an instant when A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) ran through Hughie’s girlfriend, tearing her to pieces. From that moment forward, Hughie has been on a quest for vengeance, teaming up with Butcher (Karl Urban) and using himself as a tool to destroy corrupt Supes.

The final episode of Season 4 saw most of the eponymous team picked up by members of Vought, with Hughie being no different. Teasing what’s to come for his character and the others that we’ve come to care for so deeply, Quaid said,

“I don’t know, I just keep thinking a lot of us are probably gonna die. It’s just going to be insane and I’m excited to see what that entails.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Season 5 of The Boys and stream the first four seasons now on Prime Video.

