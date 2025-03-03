By the time he exploded onto the scene alongside the rest of the cast behind Prime Video’s The Boys, Jack Quaid had already begun to make a name for himself in the film and television industry. Despite being the child of two incredibly famous performers (Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan), Quaid waited to step into the spotlight until well into his teenage years, thanks to early roles in titles like The Hunger Games (Amandla Stenberg might forgive him, but we never will), and Just Before I Go. But it was through Eric Kripke’s adaptation of the blood-soaked comics, first penned by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, that Quaid’s career really took off. Now, with the fifth and final season currently in production, fans are wondering about the fates of many of their favorites — including Quaid’s Hughie.

While attending the red carpet at the Novocaine NASCAR event in Austin, Collider’s Joe Schmidt caught up with Quaid on the way to a screening to celebrate his latest feature-length project. Responding to a question about his interest in hanging around following the series finale — should Hughie make it out fully intact, or at least just alive — Quaid said, “I truly have no idea. I mean, I’d love that.” Still, he wasn’t willing to dip his toe in any further, likely for the sake of keeping his chat with Schmidt completely spoiler-free, adding:

“But… We’re shooting the final season right now. It's gonna be so bittersweet. It really is. It's changed everything in my life for the better. I couldn't be more grateful for the show, and I'm gonna cry like a baby when it's over. I really am. I just love that cast and that crew so much. I don't even know that I answered your question. I did not, I did not. I just I love all those guys so much, so it's gonna be very bittersweet. I'm eternally grateful to Kripke and everyone there, really.”

What We Know About Season 5 of ‘The Boys’