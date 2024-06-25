The Big Picture Jared Padalecki may be joining the cast of The Boys for its final season, following discussions with creator Eric Kripke.

Kripke's history of putting characters through "fresh hell" has Padalecki nervous about what his role on the show may entail.

The Boys is a dark comedy superhero series that satirizes corrupt superheroes, with the first four seasons available for streaming on Prime Video.

“I know you’re going to fucking make me get naked, so give me a heads-up.” Those intriguing words were spoken by Jared Padalecki back during an interview with Collider’s Christina Radish when the Supernatural alum was asked if he planned on joining forces with Eric Kripke in his latest project, The Boys. Since then, Padalecki’s name has almost exclusively been spotted with the show’s title printed next to it as it looks like he’ll hold some kind of role in the production’s fifth and final season. With fellow ex-Supernatural castmates including Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, Jim Beaver, and Rob Benedict either previously or currently being on the show’s payroll, it’s only right that the final season features the ever-tall, muscular, and dreamy younger Winchester sibling.

Catching up with Kripke, Radish was back on the hunt for more information surrounding what a Padalecki cameo or recurring role could look like in Season 5. Although he didn’t give much away, noting that the team wasn’t “really that far along” with plans for how everything would come to an end on The Boys, Kripke said that discussions between him and Padalecki were ongoing.

We both agreed that the schedules should work out and we should be able to figure it out. It’s more like we both see that there’s an opening and we can make it happen. Now, I need to figure out what the role will be and where to put him. We’re still in the very early days of breaking Season 5, so there’s still a while to go before we totally figure out what character and what fresh hell I’ll put Jared through.

Jared Padalecki Is Nervous About Another Run-In With Eric Kripke’s Idea Of “Hell”

“What fresh hell I’ll put Jared through” are interesting words coming from the showrunner who literally sent Padalecki’s Supernatural character, Sam Winchester, to hell in the show’s fifth season. And, to the non-viewer of The Boys, you may think, “How bad can it be?” So please trust us when we say - it can be really, really, really bad. Understanding the stakes that lie before him, Padalecki is fully aware that Kripke often uses buckets of fake blood, and larger-than-life eh - appendages - to make sure the show lives up to its hype. Keeping this in mind, Padalecki previously told Radish that he was a bit worried about uncovering what Kripke had in store for him, saying,

“I love watching it but imagine putting yourself in it. I’ve got kids. My mom and dad are still alive. I’ve got grandparents that are alive. I don’t know how to just unplug their electricity when the show airs.”

But with Padalecki’s post-Supernatural series, Walker now at its end, the timing is right for him to add his name to The Boys’ final season - whether his grandparents like it or not. Get caught up on the first four episodes of The Boys Season 4 now streaming on Prime Video.

