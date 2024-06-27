The Big Picture Jared Padalecki joins The Boys' final season, following alumni from Supernatural.

One could say that The Boys and Supernatural creator Eric Kripke is a Master Trainer, as he’s officially caught ‘em all when it comes to alumni of the latter show appearing on the former. With several names, like Jensen Ackles, Rob Benedict, and Jim Beaver, already holding down roles on The Boys, Kripke is rounding it out for the production’s fifth and final season with Jared Padalecki. While fans have long wanted Padalecki to flex his Supe or civilian muscles on the Prime Video series, he’s been a busy guy essentially since Supernatural tapped out five years ago, immediately jumping into The CW series, Walker. But, with the rebooted Texas-based TV series now canceled, the world of The Boys is Padalecki’s oyster - just don’t tell The Deep.

The rumor mill has been working overtime with teases and nods to a Padalecki appearance on The Boys, but now it’s official as the actor told Variety that he and Kripke were in cahoots for his Supe-sized takeover.

“Well, I’ll say this: Kripke and I texted today. It’s not been written yet, but I think he was saying [the final season] doesn’t even film until 2025. So yeah, I’m going to go play in Kripke’s newest playground. I had a great time the first time around, so I’m sure I’ll have a great time here again. I love the show. I think it’s hilarious and exciting. But you were asking what my plans for the future were — and I love Jensen and Eric Kripke. Obviously, I’ll be indebted to [Kripke] and entangled with him forever. I met my wife because of him. I was Sam Winchester because of him. Supernatural happened because of him. So working with him on a show that I enjoy, I’m like, ‘Yeah, when do I fly out?’ But I don’t think we would film until at least January.”

Jared Padalecki Is Also Interested In Revisiting ‘Supernatural’

But The Boys isn’t the only show Padalecki could see himself working on in his newly found abundance of free time, as the actor recently made comments pointing toward a Supernatural reunion. He said that he’s totally game to do something in the same miniseries format that was done by Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, and mentioned that it’s something that both he and Ackles have discussed in their recent conversations. With Kripke’s hands free following Season 5 of The Boys, it seems like the stars are aligning for the dream trio to get back at it and give audiences another chapter in the life story of the Winchesters.

