The Moose has touched down in Toronto. Today, Jared Padalecki took to Instagram to share an aerial shot of his arrival in Canada, where he’ll be reteaming with Supernatural creator, Eric Kripke, to join in on the fun for the fifth and final season of The Boys. Fans have been eager to stay up to date with Padalecki’s movements on the series, and his social media share gives us a better idea of when we can expect to see his character.

The cast and crew of Prime Video’s smash-hit series have been hard at work since the tail end of last year, with various members of the ensemble sharing behind-the-scenes looks for fans. Should they be filming the episodes in order, it seems like Padalecki’s role or cameo will come towards the end of the season as production is bound to wrap up any day now. We’re still being kept in the dark as to which wacky personality the Walker star will take on, but audiences are pulling for a full Supernatural reunion that would see him and Misha Collins appear opposite Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy.

Captioning his aerial shot of Toronto, Padalecki wrote, Good to see you again, Toronto… Haven’t seen you in a New York Minute… Hope you keep me busy up here. 😊 #theboys

The actor’s return to our neighbor to the north is a big one as he spent the better part of 15 years there during the filming of Supernatural. The series that first saw him work with Kripke, Ackles, and Collins was notably filmed in Vancouver, which is quite a way from Toronto, but still in the same country nonetheless.

What To Expect From Jared Padalecki’s Appearance In ‘The Boys’

As we mentioned above, details surrounding Padalecki’s character are being kept hush-hush, but we’re sure that Kripke has something perfect in mind for both him and Collins. Over the last year, the actor has expressed interest in appearing in the grand finale, but wanted to make sure that he had plenty of time to hit the gym and get his pump in. Things began coming together after his series, Walker, was given the axe by The CW after a four-season run, opening Padalecki’s schedule up for a dip into The Boys. More recent comments made by the actor revealed that he was just as much in the dark as the fans were, sharing,

“I don’t know what we’re doing. I don’t know if we like, bump into each other. I don’t know much about it. They’re still trying to write and figure out who’s gonna be there.”

Now that Padalecki is in Toronto, we will keep our fingers crossed for more updates as he begins working on Season 5 of The Boys. Head over to Prime Video to get caught up on the first four seasons.