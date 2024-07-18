The Big Picture The Boys Season 4 finale has fans reeling with shock and anticipation for the final season's dramatic conclusion.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan's return as Joe Kessler hinges on Butcher's mental state, while Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy makes a highly anticipated comeback.

Morgan praises Ackles' performance and expresses excitement for future scenes together in the concluding season of the series.

That The Boys Season 4 finale has fans in a chokehold! It’ll take them a while to completely digest and comprehend the ending that marks the beginning of the end of this unlikely superhero saga. Despite the failed assassination attempt, Homelander (Antony Starr) comes out on top, on the other hand, Butcher (Karl Urban) rises from his hospital bed with the help of his imaginary friend Joe Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) while The Boys are separated and caught by Vaught. With such a diabolical ending, there are many burning questions in fans’ minds, especially, what happens with Butcher and Kessler next.

The fifth season will be the final installment of the long-running series and the Season 4 finale has laid the foundation of it perfectly. When asked about his presence in the upcoming season, Morgan told Variety, “I don’t know how you do Season 5 without an appearance, at least. That’s my feeling.” He divulged that he “never had any official talks about it, but I think it’d be really hard to carry on without some sort of resolution — and hopefully that’ll be a whole season!”

Much secrecy surrounded Morgan’s character Joe Kessler this season, while he was introduced as Butcher’s old friend, in a Fight Club-inspired move, it was later revealed that he’s a figment of his imagination, brought on by consuming compound V. Though Morgan wants to “have scenes with everyone that’s part of that show,” in next season. And he wants to share the screen with his Supernatural co-stars, “I obviously have a long-standing relationship with Jensen, especially. He’s like my brother. And then Jim is one of the coolest people in the world — so yeah, of course.”

Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy Will Return in ‘The Boys’ Season 5

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While Morgan’s return highly depends on Butcher’s state of mind in the next season, one character’s return is more than confirmed in the post-credit scene of the episode – Jensen Ackels’ Soldier Boy and Morgan admits sharing screen space with him has been one thing he looks forward to, “Jensen’s Soldier Boy was one of the single greatest characters I’ve seen in television in a long, long time. His performance blew me away,” The Walking Dead actor said, adding, “I did want to work with him — and we also have a really good time together, the two of us, especially. And, obviously, that was a carrot in front of my face that I was chasing after, sure.”

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video