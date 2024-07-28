The Big Picture Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy will have a major role in the fifth season of The Boys, focusing on his strained relationship with Homelander.

Supernatural fans can rejoice as Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and possibly Jeffrey Dean Morgan reunite in the final season of The Boys.

Season 5 of The Boys has no release date yet, but Season 4 is currently streaming on Prime Video for fans to catch up on.

Now that he’s landed his own headlining gig in The Boys’ spin-off prequel series, Vought Rising, what more could Jensen Ackles want? Well, how about full-on franchise domination?! During the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, it was announced that Ackles’ Soldier Boy would be returning to the fold as a regular character in the fifth and final season of Eric Kripke’s satirical superhero series. As those who tuned in for the final episode of the fourth season will know, Soldier Boy appeared in a mid-credit scene that saw Homelander (Antony Starr) discover that his father and ultra-powerful Supe wasn’t killed in the final events of the third season but was instead put on ice. This queued up a load of questions from fans of the series who wondered just how much screen time Soldier Boy would nab in Season 5.

According to the show’s SDCC panel, Soldier Boy is here to stay as part of the storyline will focus on his strained father-son relationship with Homelander. The pair duked it out multiple times during Season 3, and the reveal that the legendary hero was his father led Homelander to brutally murder Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) for keeping the truth from him for all these years. In Season 4, Homelander explored the world of fatherhood for himself as he tried to — and miserably failed at — creating and maintaining a bond with his son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti). This season also saw Homelander indulge in a bloody homecoming when he returns to the lab where he grew up to carry out revenge on the scientists who ran harmful tests on him. Essentially, whether you saw it coming or not, the last season has been priming Homelander’s arc for another showdown with his father.

It’s A Great Time To Be A ‘Supernatural’ Fan

Well, fellow Supernatural stans, it looks like we finally made it. All the manifesting worked. With the reveal that Ackles will pick up the shield, roll a joint, and find some GILFS in the final season of The Boys, the Supernatural reunion we’ve been waiting for is all falling into place. At the end of last month, after much speculation and downright peer pressure from the fan community, Jared Padalecki confirmed that he would, in fact, be taking part in the Season 5 shenanigans on The Boys. With Ackles back on board, we’re really hoping that Kripke (the man who also served as the creator of Supernatural) puts them in at least one scene together (but we’d like more, please).

And then there’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who appeared in The CW series as the on-screen dad of Padalecki and Ackles. The Walking Dead: Dead City star made his debut in The Boys last season as a figment of Butcher’s (Karl Urban) imagination. We’re sure hoping he comes along for the ride too and — while we’re at it — let’s find something for Misha Collins and Mark Sheppard to do, too. With Jim Beaver’s Robert Singer locked up under the suspicion that he’s the man responsible for killing Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), there’s also a solid chance that yet another Supernatural alum will join in on the family gathering.

As of right now, Season 5 of The Boys hasn’t set a release date, but you can get caught up with Season 4 now streaming on Prime Video.

