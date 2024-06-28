The Big Picture The Boys Season 4 is streaming now, with Season 5 confirmed as the final season.

Paul Reiser will return as The Legend in Season 5, with more familiar faces joining the cast.

Fans eagerly await Jared Padalecki's potential role in the final season.

The Boys Season 4 is upon us and it is effing diabolical! Nonetheless, with the new season of the Prime Video hit series also came the announcement that the upcoming fifth season will also be the final in this volatile ride. Created by Eric Kripke, the series started as a darkly funny satirical take on the superhero genre and over its course turned into a highly relevant political commentary (Hi Homie!) in today’s times while serving more blood and guts than ever. So fans are pretty hyped to know which characters will be returning for Season 5 and Paul Reiser, recently confirmed that The Legend will certainly be one of them.

“Yeah, there's been talks about that. I think there is something they're writing for me," Reiser divulged to Comic Book. Introduced in Season 3, The Legend was the Senior Vice President of Hero Management for Vought American and had the most important job, covering up for Vought's supes. Fans will remember that he was the one who had Soldier Boy’s (Jensen Ackles) suit with him and even gave him the address of his former girlfriend, Crimson Countess. It’ll be fun to see where his story goes. The actor further spoke about his casting for the role and his first impression of watching the show,

“And I remember watching it and going, 'Oh, wow, this is way over the top.' But in short order, I saw, they're not just stretching it for the sake of it -- that's the point of it; it's so over-the-top and graphic and funny and smart. And the role was very funny. I was like, 'What's the guy called?' And it's like, 'The Legend,' and I went, 'sold.”

‘The Boys’ Season 5 Will Add More Familiar Faces

Image via Prime Video

Bidding farewell to the series won’t be an easy task but before that fans still have another season to look out for and they won’t be expecting any less than the series. After the inclusion of Supernatural alums like Jim Beaver in Season 2, Rob Benedict, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to the cast this season, and Ackels’ last season as Soldier Boy, fans are now waiting for Jared Padalecki to show up. Their wish will hopefully be granted in the coming season as Padalecki recently confirmed he's in talks with Kripke, and is "going to go play in Kripke’s newest playground.”

The new episode of The Boys Season 4 drops every Thursday on Prime Video.

