The Big Picture Season 5 of The Boys may already be in the works, with a production window set on the industry website Production List.

Previous early renewals for the series indicate Prime Video's confidence in the show.

Exact details regarding the Season 4 release date are still under wraps.

Even though it's way too early to talk about future seasons of The Boys, it seems like the wheels have already been turning inside Prime Video. We don't even have a date for the premiere of the highly anticipated Season 4 yet, but according to a log on the production tracking website Production List, the next season of the superhero satire show is scheduled to begin filming in barely two months, with cameras expected to begin rolling in early April.

Of course, details of the story have to be kept under an even tighter lock and key, because any tiny information from Season 5 could spoil important surprises from what goes on in the upcoming Season 4. We also can't really speculate about what a potential Season 5 of The Boys could cover, since it all boils down to how the next season ends. At the stage we're at, anything could happen and even Homelander (Anthony Starr) could be killed — his colleagues, associates, and The Boys themselves are certainly working hard for that to happen.

It wouldn't be unlikely that Prime Video already went ahead and secretly renewed The Boys for Season 5. The series stands tall as one of the most popular titles from the catalog and its spin-off Gen V has proven itself equally popular — which already earned it a Season 2 renewal. If the streaming platform wants to continue expanding The Boys' wildly insane universe, it needs to keep rolling seasons out with a certain frequency so that audiences remain engaged.

Early Renewals Are Not Unusual for 'The Boys'

This also wouldn't be the first time that Prime Video has shown confidence in The Boys' potential. Back when the series was about to premiere, the streamer renewed it for Season 2 before the first episode debuted — a sign that the company had faith that audiences would respond well to the story. It also helps that the series came along with an established fanbase: It's based on a series of comic books by author Garth Ennis. In any case, The Boys manages to keep viewers coming back because each season brings new and surprising elements that make the series one of the most acclaimed titles on air.

For now, however, we have to wait until Prime Video decides to reveal when Season 4 of The Boys is slated to premiere before they even consider announcing Season 5. So far, we only know that the new episodes are coming in 2024, but we're yet to discover the exact release window, as well as details from the story.

