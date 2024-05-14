The Big Picture Season 4 of The Boys is gearing up to be a ratings smash, and Prime Video has already renewed the series for Season 5

The Boys Season 4 is set to debut on June 13, 2024.

The Boys universe continues to expand with Gen V and The Boys: Mexico.

Oi! Your parents may have told you that nothing in life is a sure thing, but the high brass at Amazon Studios know that’s not entirely true because they know that Season 4 of The Boys is already gearing up to be a ratings smash. The execs are so certain of this that they’ve gone ahead and given the fellas and ladies of the satirical superhero series a green light on what will be the fifth season! This is terrific news for those of us with our eyes set on the June 13 premiere of fresh episodes as we can breathe a deep sigh of relief at knowing that the explosive story of Supes vs. normies will continue beyond the udder chaos (get it?) that will soon grace our screens.

And, if you were worried that series creator, Eric Kripke (Supernatural) was running out of steam, fear not, as he dropped a statement simply oozing with the sentiment of the show:

“The Boys could be the best job I’ll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order… My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we’re not sure what to write about.”

What’s Next For ‘The Boys’?

The series has always had a political twist, involving characters like Claudia Doumit’s Congresswoman Victoria Neuman, but Season 4 will stack the stakes that much higher. Now, Homelander (Antony Starr) is getting involved with the cause and the world is more divided than ever, with folks aligning themselves with either the leader of The Seven or Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Meanwhile, after a Supe-killing virus was introduced during the premiere season of The Boys spin-off series, Gen V, those super-powered individuals are going to need to watch their backs - not only from outside forces but those within Vought.

Here’s what we don’t know about the future of The Boys. While Season 5 has received the go-ahead, it’s unclear who will be returning as there could be some major deaths in Season 4. While we hope Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and the rest of the good ol’ boys make it out unscathed, you just never know in Kripke’s universe. Meanwhile, could the show’s renewal open the door for the Jared Padalecki cameo we’ve all been waiting for? We dare to dream.

Learn everything there is to know about Season 4 of The Boys here in our handy guide and get caught up on the first three seasons as they’re now streaming on Prime Video.

