The Boys Season 4 was the most divisive entry in the franchise thus far, with critics giving the series a 91% score but general audiences landing at a much lower approval rating of only 54% on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. This still didn’t stop Prime Video from announcing that The Boys would be back for yet another season, only this time it would be their final outing. The Boys has been deep in the weeds on production for Season 5 since November of last year, and Karl Urban — who plays Billy Butcher in the series — took to his personal Instagram to share a new photo from behind-the-scenes. This comes not long after his co-star Jack Quaid shared a photo of himself covered in blood from the set of The Boys Season 5.

After The Boys Season 3 featured Butcher and Hughie both taking Temp V — which gave Butcher powers similar to Homelander and Hughie the ability to teleport — everyone was curious to see how the story would continue in Season 4. While they two were mostly powered down for much of Season 4, one of the biggest revelations came in the final episode when Butcher killed Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) using his chest-tentacle powers, ripping her in half and effectively removing a major player from the game. Butcher also takes off with the last dose of the supe-killing virus, and while it may not be strong enough to kill Homelander (Antony Starr), it’s possible that it could weaken him enough for his new powers to finish the job.

‘The Boys’ Universe Is Expanding With Multiple Spin-Offs

The Boys may be ending with Season 5, but that doesn’t mean the story of Vought and all the superheroes in this messed up world will die along with it. The Boys universe has already expanded with Gen V, the spin-off focusing on younger superheroes at Godolkin University which aired its first season in 2023 and is coming back with Season 2 later this year. It was also announced last year that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Stormfront (Aya Cash) would lead a new prequel series dubbed Vought Rising, which is set long before the events of The Boys and will explain how Vought rose to such prominent power.

The Boys Season 5 does not yet have an official release date, but the show is expected to return in 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the series and watch The Boys on Prime Video.