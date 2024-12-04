Hype for the fifth and final season of The Boys has been steadily picking up after series creator Eric Kripke revealed the first episode title and Antony Starr posted a picture of himself back with the famous blonde hair. Now, Kripke is dialing up the intensity by sharing the first photo from behind the scenes of The Boys Season 5 of himself alongside Starr, Chase Crawford, and Nathan Mitchell. Crawford and Mitchell play The Deep and Black Noir in the hit Prime Video series, and all three members of The Seven are fully suited up in their iconic superhero suits alongside Kripke. Season 5 of The Boys is now officially in production and although it does not yet have an official release date, fans remain optimistic that it will premiere in the latter half of 2025.

Prime Video has proven itself to be one of the premier suppliers of superhero TV content over the last few years with the releases of The Boys and Invincible. The Boys remains one of the highest-rated superhero projects ever, earning a score of 93% from critics and 76% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, with seasons two and three scoring nearly perfect ratings of 97% and 98%, respectively. Homelander has been the main antagonist for all four seasons of The Boys, but other characters such as Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Stormfront (Aya Cash) have come in to make Hughie's (Jack Quaid) and Butcher’s (Karl Urban) lives miserable. Now, Cash and Ackles are confirmed to return for a new spin-off prequel series titled Vought Rising, which is currently in development and being written.

What Do We Know About ‘The Boys’ Season 5?

Little is known about the plot of The Boys Season 5 at this time, but it is expected to be the most explosive, violent, and raunchy season of the series to date. No one knows exactly which direction the story is going to go in, but fans remain hopeful that regardless of the path taken, the end will result in Homelander finally going down, once and for all. Some say it should be Butcher to kill Homelander, while others have speculated that Ashley is the best candidate, but the only thing we know for sure is that Kripke and co. are going to subvert expectations and blow everyone’s mind.

The Boys Season 5 is expected to arrive sometime in 2025. Check out the new behind-the-scenes image above and watch the first four seasons of The Boys on Prime Video.

