The fifth and final season of The Boys is currently in production and the cast and crew are teasing fans consistently with behind-the-scenes images and other tidbits. After a bombshell finale of the fourth season, fans are rooting for the show to go out with a bloody bang, betting on Homelander and Butcher’s final showdown. While details are scarce, Homelander actor Antony Starr, recently shared pictures from the set teasing fans further.

The first image sees Starr in costume and glasses, making a victory sign. Another image sees him in the “civilian Homie” getup from Season 4, while the last image sees Starr with young actor Cameron Crovetti, who plays Ryan, Homelander’s son.

The Fate of ‘The Boys’ is Sealed

The final season will pick up where Season 4 left off, America will be under Homelander and Supes’ control, while all our main characters are now under arrest. Showrunner Eric Kripke previously revealed that while all the scripts aren’t locked in, they have a good idea where the final season will go. “We have in terms of the big picture of the story, like it stays the same. I mean, especially in the final season when every character has to reach their climax - like we've had those in our back pocket for a while and this season is mostly just figuring out how to get there, you know?” He further explained the changes come in terms of conversations and jokes.

“So, it's more like the stuff that the characters talk about that's happening in society and some of the joke targets we're taking, and some of that stuff changes, but the main bones of it stays pretty similar.”

The upcoming season has become more exciting as the fans’ expect a full Supernatural reunion in the upcoming season. Jensen Ackles plays Soldier Boy in the series, who had a blink-and-you-miss appearance in the last season. Jeffrey Dean Morgan was introduced as Joe Kessler, a hallucination/alter ego of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), last season, while Rob Benedict had a cameo. The upcoming season has added Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins to the cast in undisclosed roles. The returning cast members include Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone and more.

The Boys Season 5 is currently filming and has no release date, yet. You can get caught up on the first four seasons now streaming on Prime Video and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.