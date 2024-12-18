The fifth and final season of The Boys still has a long way ahead, with its release date expected to be sometime in 2026. The installment was announced earlier in May ahead of Season 4’s premiere, and much to fans’ delight, it has already begun production. Even so, the team involved is keeping mute about what to expect, including creator and showrunner Eric Kripke, who recently appeared at Variety's FYC panel alongside his stars, where he shared a bit of an updated on The Boys Season 5.

Speaking with Variety at the SAG-AFTRA-hosted panel, Kripke teased that the upcoming season will “blow the doors off,” saying:

"It’s really fun when it’s the end. It’s hard, and it hasn’t hit me yet about the emotion of it. But just from a story point of, you don’t have to keep storylines going into a season beyond that really lets you blow the doors off it in a really exciting way."

The acclaimed creator's words clearly communicate his denial about The Boys coming to an end, and this won't be his first admission. Not long ago, Kripke had a chat with Collider during which he was asked how he felt about his show almost at its finale, and his response was:

"I’m fortunate, in that I get to maintain my denial for quite a while because I’m so busy right now. Just the amount of work, it’s so busy that I think somewhere in the middle of the season, it’s gonna hit me, and hit me really emotionally. I’ve been willfully denying it. It hasn’t totally sunk in. That will be hard."

Homelander Will Be A Traumatic Mess in ‘The Boys’ Season 5

Elsewhere in the interview with Variety, Kripke highlighted what we can expect of Homelander going into Season 5 of The Boys after becoming the de facto leader of the “free” world through his schemes before the fourth season’s presidential inauguration.

"He’s literally all trauma. I think what he plays so beautifully about it is he wants to be a god, but he’s a man. And it’s kind of slowly, or maybe not so slowly, driving him insane. So dealing with things like aging, dealing with insecurity, dealing with a need for love — all very normal human things, these are all things he finds detestable. He needs them, but he’s revolted by them all at once."

The Boys will be back with its final chapter in 2026. Stay tuned to Collider before then and catch up with past seasons on Prime Video.

