After entertaining fans for four seasons, it was almost a shocker when The Boys announced the fifth season to be its final. All good things come to an end, but the fan favorite series will make it a point to go out with a bang. While creator Eric Kripke hasn’t unveiled his plans for the final season, the expectations from fans are sky-high and some educated guesses can be made. In a recent interview actor Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Vaught head Stan Edgar in the series hinted at an explosive final season run that fits the nature of the show.

"I think it's going to be a whirlwind season," Esposito told Deadline. "Every show that comes to an end has an explosive ending in its final season, and The Boys is just such a very outrageous show, but also reflective of the world we live in now,” he explained. The series has never shied away from commenting on real-world situations and is loved by many fans for the same reason.

The Boys started as a satirical take on the superhero genre and with the blend of real-world events, it thrills its audience with the most unexpected outcomes. “When superheroes have the power to not only save us, but to harm us, that's an interesting show,” Esposito mused. Adding, “I love it, because I believe that we are all superheroes. I believe that inside of us all, if you're able to think differently, will unlock a hidden power that we all have. So, I'm convinced that the way to do that is to impact people in a way that gives them love, but also uplifts them, and also affirms their self-determination to be the best human beings they can be."

What to Expect From ‘The Boys’ Season 5?

The finale of The Boys season left fans with a lot of loose threads and all of them will neatly tie into the final season. At the end we see most of The Boys’ team getting caught by Vaught. While Butcher walks away after killing Victoria and he shall return more powerful than ever. Furthermore, Soldier Boy returned in the final few moments and the next season should focus more on his and Homelander’s relationship. Meanwhile, Homelander has gone more sinister and America will see his wrath for sure.

Season 5 will see the return of Karl Urban as Butcher, Antony Starr as Homelander, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Chase Crawford as The Deep, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir II, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, and Cameron Rovetti as Ryan.

The Boys Season 5 has no release date yet. You can check out Esposito’s comments above.