The Boys was renewed for a fifth season ahead of the fourth season premiere.

Showrunner Eric Kripke discusses raw ideas for Season 5, teasing "crazy sh-t" on the way for characters.

Season 4 to focus on Butcher's virus discovery and conflict with Homelander, while also exploring Homelander's unsettling fatherhood.

For creators of television projects, it is always nice when faith is shown in your work. For The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, it is a very similar tale. The fourth season of The Boys is yet to premiere, however, the top brass at Amazon Studios are very much convinced of its success, the show has already been renewed for a fifth season. No official release date has yet been announced, but given the spacing between prior seasons, a potential premiere in 2025 or 2026 seem likely. The Boys Season 4, however, is set to premiere on June 13 on Prime Video, and as we look ahead, Kripke reveals that the writers room for Season 5 has already convened.

Discussing the possible routes the coming season might take for the show's characters, Kripke revealed to ScreenRant that he wasn't privy to how Season 5 would likely pan out. With the writers room only a month old, Kripke revealed progress on the season is still “very raw,” and suggested that some “crazy sh-t's" was on the way. Kripke's comments read:

"Even I don't. I mean, we're about a month into the writers room right now, so we have some pretty cool notions. It's a very raw lava-esque deal right now. It hasn't hardened into anything, but I'm excited. I think there's some crazy sh-t's been talked about, that's for sure."

Without looking too far ahead, Season 4 of The Boys will follow a critically ill Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who has discovered a man-made virus that has the ability to kill off supers. The Killer virus which targets Supes would be familiar to fans of The Boys spinoff series, Gen V. The emergence of the virus coincides with Homelander's (Antony Starr) efforts to rile up and radicalize his extremist supporters to pursue his supe supremacy agenda. The coming season will also feature the intensifying conflict between Butcher and Homelander over Ryan (Cameron Crovetti).

An Ominous Father-Son Relationship Is Coming

While Homelander's feud with Butcher over Ryan is set to intensify this season, this does not mean Homelander and his son will have a smooth relationship either. Ryan, the biological son of Homelander and Becca Butcher, (Shantel VanSanten) spent most of his life hidden and under Vought's protection, and looking forward Starr has ominous prospects for the father-son relationship. Discussing Ryan and Homelander, Starr revealed:

"How is Homelander treating fatherhood? I think it's an interesting thing. I just not long ago realized how selfish he is about the whole thing. I've always sort of looked at it as a desperate need for connection and all that. But really this season, if you look at it through one lens, it's very selfishly about legacy and what he wants his son to be. And it's a very controlling way; his parenting is quite controlling as much. There is a very genuine love there, but it's really mashed up with some horrific parenting choices. Father of the year he is never going to be, but it is interesting to watch, and it's really good. What it does that is really interesting is it really puts Ryan into an interesting position where he reaches out to Butcher, and there's a lot of jeopardy around that. There's a lot of jeopardy for him around that, so it's an interesting season."

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 premiere on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Seasons 1 to 3 are available to stream on Prime Video.

