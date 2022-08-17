Prime Video's The Boys takes your preconceived notions about superheroes and blasts them into oblivion. The story pitting good criminals against evil heroes has piqued many people's interest over the last few years, allowing the show to air its third season this past June.

RELATED: 10 Exciting Things To Expect In 'The Boys' Season Four

Antony Starr's Homelander is quick to take center stage as season three's antagonist, and The Boys are on a mission to stop him for good. But they will need all the help they can get as they attempt to take on Homelander. In this season, new and old characters team up to stop the psychopathic villain wearing a hero's crown, aided by the only thing that can level the playing field; superpowers.

The Effects Of Temporary V

Karl Urban's William Butcher has been the ringleader of The Boys since the first season. After losing his wife (for the second time) because of Homelander's decisions, he reluctantly takes on the task of looking after Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), her son. It is not long before audiences realize, however, that fatherhood is not in the cards for Butcher.

Forever driven by the desire to end the Supes' reign of terror, Butcher starts taking the volatile superpower drug, Compound V. The temporary dosages give Butcher super strength, rapid healing, and the infamous laser vision that was advertised on this season's posters. Butcher's use of Temporary V causes a slew of new problems for The Boys, but it serves its purpose well. The Temporary V gives Butcher the chance to properly fight back against his enemy, proving that Homelander, though one of the strongest characters on 'The Boys,' is not untouchable after all.

The Slippery Slope Of Power

Jack Quaid's Hughie has struggled with both morality and power ever since the pilot episode of the show. The loss of his girlfriend, a moment that many can't believe aired during the pilot episode of the show, sent Hughie on a path of revenge. The premiere of season three sees Hughie attempting to turn his life around, taking down Supes 'the right way' and keeping his hands free of blood. Unfortunately, his success on the high road does not last.

Danger is in the air as Homelander becomes increasingly unstable. But learning that his boss, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), is the infamous head-popper from the previous season is what pushes Hughie to rejoin Butcher. The two gather the gang and set off on a quest to find a weapon that can kill Homelander once and for all. When Hughie learns that Butcher has been taking Temporary V, his internal conflicts rise to the surface. Hughie's history of feeling powerless leads him to take a dose of the V, and he relishes in his newfound ability to truly fight back. The lethal drug gives Hughie the power to teleport, while also giving him the staple Supe ability of rapid self-healing. In light of the V's deadly side effects, Hughie gives up the drug. But with both temporary and full dosages of Compound V still in the world, audiences may just see Hughie regain his powers in the future season.

Blasts From The Past

Image via Amazon Prime Video

In Grace Mallory's (Laila Robins/Sarah Swire) flashback of her Nicaragua mission, audiences finally get to see Payback, the main superhero group that existed before Homelander and The Seven came along. Viewers got a brief glimpse of each of their powers before the members of Payback died at the hands of a vengeful Soldier Boy. Swatto (Joel Labelle), who did not survive the Nicaragua mission, has wings like an insect's that give him the power of flight. The Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden) is a pyrokinetic, meaning she has the ability to generate heat strong enough to blast people apart (as shown when Frenchie and Kimiko chase after her at an amusement park). She had spent her years in retired fame, until Butcher and Hughie use her as a bargaining chip with Soldier Boy. Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flanery/Gattlin Griffith) is an expert marksman, and died after battling Butcher and his new powers.

RELATED: 10 Deaths From 'The Boys' Ranked From "Heartbreaking" To "They Had It Coming"

The TNT twins (Kristen Booth and Jack Doolan) have powers that allow them to essentially shoot lightning bolts out when they hold hands. In the memorable sixth episode of the season, the twins attempted to use their powers to stop Soldier Boy, and were quickly over-powered. Mindstorm (Ryan Blakely) is a telekinetic, with a particular proficiency at sending people into a comatose state by trapping them inside their nightmares. Soldier Boy hunted Mindstorm down and killed him after learning that Black Noir was the mastermind behind the team's mutiny. Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell/Fritzy-Klevans Destine) has his own prodigious combat skills, incredible strength, reflexes, and a high pain threshold. He is both a member of Payback and The Seven, and was ruthlessly killed by Homelander for hiding his surprise connection with Soldier Boy.

Soldier Boy Born Again

Image via Prime Video

Fans of Supernatural were thrilled to learn that Jensen Ackles would be teaming up with Eric Kripke once again when he signed onto season three of The Boys. Here, however, Ackles is not a heroic Winchester. Much like Homelander's situation, Soldier Boy's reign as leader of Payback was tyrannical and cruel. Before his team's mutiny, Soldier Boy had incredibly strength, expert fighting skills, anti-aging abilities, and the common power of super-healing.

RELATED: Trailer, Cast, And Everything We Know So Far About 'The Winchesters'

Soldier Boy was believed to have been killed many years prior to the present time period of the show. Halfway through season three, however, The Boys learn that Soldier Boy is actually alive and being held captive by the Russians. They experimented on him for many years, and those experiments left Soldier Boy new abilities. Radiation exposure gives Soldier Boy powers akin to a small nuclear bomb. When these powers are used on a Supe, that superhero loses their own power, as was the case with both Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott). Soldier Boy's new abilities give are the perfect weapon to finally take out Homelander. But nothing goes according to plan in the finale's battle. Season three ends with Homelander still breathing and Soldier Boy returned to the same comatose state he was in when during his Russian imprisonment. But with Soldier Boy still alive and a fourth season on the way, fans can almost surely expect Ackles' character to return and use his powers against Supes once more.

Renewed And Improved

For as many powers are new in season three, there are many more that are well known. And still there are some Supes whose powers fall outside these categories. There are three Supes in particular with powers are neither new nor old, but rather returned or improved. Kimiko was the first to discover that Soldier Boy's new abilities remove the powers from other Supes. Never again wanting to be as helpless as she was during her kidnapping, she seeks to restore her stolen abilities and succeeds. Her powers are no different from before, but she is the only character to lose and then regain permanent powers in the show so far. A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) did not lose his abilities, but was unable to use his powers without bringing himself to the brink of a heart attack. A heart transplant finally allows him to use his powers without sending him hovering over death's edge. His renewed powers will likely result in a front-runner position for future superhero conflicts.

Starlight (Erin Moriarty) has yet to have any problems with her powers, but audiences saw an increase in her abilities this season. Starlight draws her power from nearby electricity. So when Hughie sees Starlight in trouble during her fight with Soldier Boy, he increases the power of the surrounding lights. This gives Starlight a bomb-like boost, so powerful that she levitates before blasting Soldier Boy back. This scene shows that Starlight can take on the most powerful of Supes when she has the right power source, and will continue to be a key player in the episodes to come.

NEXT: Horror Film Starring The Cast Of 'The Boys'