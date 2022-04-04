The Boys are back in town, and are about to be available for you to own on Blu-ray and DVD. That's right, Season 1 and Season 2 of the hit Prime Video television series is coming to Blu-ray and DVD this May.

The Boys, which is returning for a third season this June, follows a group of seriously unethical superheroes. Season one gave us a glimpse into the seedy underbelly of the superhero business and introduced us to The Boys, a group set on exposing the evil group of superheroes known as The Seven and their dark connection to Vought, a multi billion-dollar conglomerate that funds some not-so-super works. Season two found the boys reeling from their losses in the first season, now on the run from the law. Vought, meanwhile, finds a new avenue for profit in super-villains. And a new hero, Stormfront, makes an appearance, challenging Homelander, played by Antony Starr, The Boys' central antagonist.

The Blu-ray and DVD release for Seasons 1 and 2 will include several special features, including deleted scenes and a blooper reel. Season two will also include a featurette titled "Butcher: A Short Film". The Blu-ray and DVD releases will also feature new cover art, with a cover showing Bully Butcher, played by Karl Urban, on the top half, with one half of his face shown in dramatic red light with black spatter behind. The other half is shown in color, with dramatic and menacing lighting. Billy Butcher smiles, looking directly at the viewer in a way that calls back to his mischievous and menacing character. The bottom half shows the rest of The Boys' gang.

Along with Urban and Starr, the series also stars Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell. Acting veteran Elisabeth Shue also makes an appearance, along with Colby Minifie and Aya Cash.

The series is based on a comic book by written by Garth Ennis and illustrated by Darick Robertson. Seth Rogen serves as a producer on the series alongside his longtime producing partner Evan Goldberg. The Boys Seasons 1 and 2 will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on May 17, just in time to catch up for Season 3, which will be released on June 03. Check out the new box artwork below:

