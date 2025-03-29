Although the entertainment industry is currently enamored with adaptations of comic books, The Boys has offered a sharp, incisive satire about superhero culture that points out some of the inherent challenges that come with taking the concept too seriously. Although the original comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson offered a lot of pulpy fun that added more ultra-violence and crass humor to a genre that is generally aimed at younger viewers, Ric Kripke used his Amazon Prime series to delve deeper into the study of celebrity culture, political violence, and fan culture. The Boys is among the rare shows that has been able to appeal to both hardcore superhero fans and more prestigious television pundits; while it has consistently been one of the best-performing shows in the history of its steamer, The Boys has also landed many key awards nominations at the Primetime Emmys, including Best Drama Series.

The Boys has changed radically since it first premiered, as real-world events have made the show even more topical than it initially was. Although the show has always had a dark edge, recent seasons have become so disturbing in how they parallel recent events that it has become highly upsetting. While some shows drag out for too long with no definitive plan, The Boys has an endgame in mind, as there is a heavy amount of anticipation for the upcoming fifth season, which is set to debut in 2026. Additionally, the universe itself is expanding in the form of spinoff shows, with Gen V debuting to positive reviews in 2023. Here is every season of The Boys, ranked.