Right now, in Toronto, cameras are rolling on what will eventually become the fifth and final season of The Boys. Since 2019, series creator Eric Kripke has kept audiences engaged (and sometimes disgusted) in his on-screen adaptation of the adult comic series first penned by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. But, as fans of Kripke’s previous uber-successful series, Supernatural, will know, all good things must come to an end, and it’s better to wrap up on your own terms rather than dragging it out and losing your foundation. While we’ll be devastated not to have more stories from the universe, we’re happy that the cast and crew will get to end the series how they see fit and go out on an explosively high note.

While chatting with series lead Antony Starr during a press junket for his upcoming thriller, G20, Collider’s Steve Weintraub asked the actor how he was feeling about the final season and if he could give us some insight into the mayhem that will occur. Like the rest of the fandom, Starr is grateful for the wild ride that has been Seasons 1-4 of The Boys and is happy to be wrapping things up as the team sees fit, telling Weintraub:

“It’s strange because as much as I love the show, I don't like seeing things outstay their welcome, so I'm kind of glad we're finishing at five, and that's it. I love the show and the characters, so it's a bittersweet moment.”

Antony Starr Teases a Final Season Worthy of the Hype