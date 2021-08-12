With five Emmy nominations, The Boys are celebrating big time. Amazon Studios has announced that, to celebrate its original series’ nominations at this year’s awards, they are launching a week-long campaign of “eats, drinks, and activations” across the city of Los Angeles, beginning on August 13. Inspired by characters and scenes from the show’s irreverent second season, the celebration — called ‘Seven SUPEr Days’ — will bring the world of The Boys to life all across LA.

The seven days of celebrations will include complimentary food offerings, including the return of chef Ludo Lefebvre’s “Butcher Shop” sandwiches and themed “Compound V” cocktails at his Petit Trois restaurants in Hollywood and Sherman Oaks. The sandwiches range from completely vegetarian to packed with enough meat to keep a Supe strong for weeks, each named after one of The Seven, the Justice League-esque supergroup controlled by Vought Industries. The Prime Video coffee truck offered by Amazon will also see itself transformed for the celebrations, becoming a roaming The Boys-themed ice cream truck offering a variety of sweet treats.

Non-food offerings will include a series of complimentary Supe-themed classes at Barry’s workout studios across LA (reservations required), and a set of Homelander-themed motivational cross-stitch art in honor of World Cross-Stitch Day on August 13. (Does Homelander even have the patience for embroidery?) Sand sculptures will also be erected on Venice Beach to celebrate the nominations, paying homage to Lucy the Whale and one of season two’s most iconic scenes.

The Boys earned Amazon Studios its first-ever nomination for Outstanding Drama Series at this year’s Emmys, alongside additional nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or Movie, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour). The series is currently in production for its third season, but with no concrete premiere date yet announced.

Full details for all of Amazon’s ‘Seven SUPEr Days’ activations and offerings, including locations, times, and reservations, are available through their website, and both seasons of The Boys are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now. Check out the schedule below:

DAY 1: FRIDAY, AUGUST 13

Prime Video Coffee Truck x The Boys Ice Cream Truck Stationed: West Hollywood from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Supe Sandwich of the Day: QUEEN MAEVE House-made top round roast beef, black pepper mayo, extra-thin fried onions, on baguette

Themed Cocktail of the Day: Compound V Location: Petit Trois and Petit Trois Valley

Supe Workout Class at Barry’s Venice Class Schedule: Clayton B. at 8:35 a.m. PT (Red Room)

Celebration of World Cross-Stitch Day with Homelander motivational cross-stitch art

DAY 2: SATURDAY, AUGUST 14

Prime Video Coffee Truck x The Boys Ice Cream Truck Stationed: Griffith Park from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Supe Sandwich of the Day: A-TRAIN Pork rillette, Dijon mustard, pickled red onion, arugula on a sandwich or sesame bun

Themed Cocktail of the Day: Compound V Location: Petit Trois and Petit Trois Valley



DAY 3: SUNDAY, AUGUST 15

Prime Video Coffee Truck x The Boys Ice Cream Truck Stationed: Hollywood from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Supe Sandwich of the Day: STARLIGHT Harissa-roasted leg of lamb, sliced thin, confit tomato, pickled peppers, fresh dill, lemon yogurt on a baguette

Themed Cocktail of the Day: Compound V Location: Petit Trois and Petit Trois Valley

Supe Workout Class at Barry’s Century City Outdoors Class Schedule: Nolan at 11:00 a.m. PT



DAY 4: MONDAY, AUGUST 16

Prime Video Coffee Truck x The Boys Ice Cream Truck Stationed: West Hollywood from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Supe Sandwich of the Day: TRANSLUCENT Carrots, cauliflower, celery, cucumbers, radishes, sungold tomatoes, avocado, sprouts, Maggi ranch, EVOO, lime on a baguette

Themed Cocktail of the Day: Compound V Location: Petit Trois and Petit Trois Valley

Supe Workout Class at Barry’s South Bay Class schedule: Alicia A. at 7:25 a.m. PT (Red Room)

Supe Workout Class at Barry’s West Hollywood Class Schedule: Remy K. at 5:35 p.m. PT (Red Room)



DAY 5: TUESDAY, AUGUST 17

Prime Video Coffee Truck x The Boys Ice Cream Truck Stationed: Silver Lake from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Supe Sandwich of the Day: BLACK NOIR Pastrami, swiss, pickles, black mustard on Diamond Bakery pumpernickel

Themed Cocktail of the Day: Compound V Location: Petit Trois and Petit Trois Valley

Supe Workout Class at Barry’s West Hollywood Class Schedule: Mercedes Owens at 10:55 a.m. PT (Red Room)

Supe Workout Class at Barry’s Brentwood Class Schedule: Tiana at 6:35 p.m. PT (Red Room)



DAY 6: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18

Prime Video Coffee Truck x The Boys Ice Cream Truck Stationed: Venice from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00p.m.

Supe Sandwich of the Day: THE DEEP Tuna, hard-boiled eggs, anchovies, tomatoes, breakfast radishes, cucumber, green pepper, gem lettuce, red onion, fennel, black olives, spicy creamy vinaigrette on a baguette

Themed Cocktail of the Day: Compound V Location: Petit Trois and Petit Trois Valley

Appearance by Chef Ludo at Petit Trois Hollywood

Supe Workout Class at Barry’s Long Beach Class schedule: Mackenzie Ross at 9:45 a.m.PT (Red Room)

Supe Workout Class at Barry’s Studio City Outdoors Class schedule: Matt W. at 10:45 a.m. PT (outdoors)

Lucy the Whale-inspired Sand Sculpture Location: Venice



DAY 7: THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

Prime Video Coffee Truck x The Boys Ice Cream Truck Stationed: Venice from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Supe Sandwich of the Day: HOMELANDER Jambon de Paris, American cheese, French breakfast radish, cornichon, honey butter on a baguette

Themed Cocktail of the Day: Compound V Location: Petit Trois and Petit Trois Valley

Appearance by Chef Ludo at Petit Trois Valley location

Supe Workout Class at Barry’s Beverly Center Outdoors Class schedule: Garret C. at 12:30 p.m. PT (outdoors)

Lucy the Whale-inspired Sand Sculpture Location: Venice



Activation details:

Chef Ludo Lefebvre “Supe” Sandwiches

Locations: Petit Trois (718 N. Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036), Petit Trois Valley (13705 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423)

Seven Supe-themed sandwiches will be free of charge and limited to 100 per day, 50 sandwiches per location (available after 12:00 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis only) along with a custom-themed “Compound V” cocktail (50 per location per day, available during dinner service only, on a first-come, first-served basis).

Prime Video Coffee Truck x The Boys Ice Cream Truck

Locations: Silver Lake, West Hollywood, Westside, LA

A Prime Video FYC-branded coffee truck stationed at key locations in the morning will turn into a mobile roaming ice cream truck in the afternoon, offering a menu of The Boys-inspired milkshakes, ice cream flavors, and topping combos. On August 18 and 19, The Boys-themed ice cream truck will be stationed in Venice for the duration of the day.

FYSea Sand Sculpture

Locations: Venice

Coinciding with the last two days of The Boys ice cream truck, sand sculptures will be created to pay homage to one of the most iconic scenes of Season 2, featuring Lucy the Whale.

World Cross-Stitch Day

In celebration of World Cross-Stitch Day on August 13, The Boys will unveil “motivational” cross-stitch art inspired by some of Homelander’s most memorable lines.

Barry’s

Location: Studios throughout LA

Various Barry’s locations throughout LA will offer complimentary Supe-themed classes in both indoor and outdoor locations. Limited spots available per location for each class and reservations are required.

