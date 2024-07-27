Amazon Prime Video's The Boys is one of the hottest and most popular shows actively coming out at the moment. With an ever-growing fan base, The Boys continues to up its game and improve with every episode and every season. With them continuously upping their game has come some of the most shocking episodes of television there is.

Aside from the incredible storytelling and filmmaking at play, being shocking has become one of the primary things The Boys is known around the world for. So much so, that entire episodes have become known simply for the absolute madness they manage to pull off within their runtimes. Whether they include giant supe orgies, jaw-dropping plot-twists or some of the most brutal action on television, The Boys' record is astounding. While whether something is shocking or not is very much suggestive, these definitely seem to be the general stand-outs.

10 "Glorious Five-Year Plan"

Season 3, Episode 4

Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) quickly and assuredly became one of the most generally favored characters in the series. Thanks both to the incredible performance from Jensen Ackles and everything he did to further the story. The Boys Season 3, Episode 4, "Glorious Five-Year Plan" is his big debut episode, and it gives him the space to truly make his mark, even though he only appears in the final few scenes of the episode and the opening in a flashback.

Soldier Boy's reveal marked a big moment for The Boys' crew. Within his first few moments awake in the world, he sent out an energy blast which damaged The Boys' personal tank, Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), only she didn't heal as she usually does. This added a huge layer of tension now that their seemingly invincible battering ram was no longer invincible.

9 "Good for the Soul"

Season 1, Episode 5

The Boys Season 1, Episode 5, "Good for the Soul" takes a huge risk so early on in their first season with the introduction of Ezekiel (Shaun Benson), a Christian supe who is running a Christian supe convention. During which, The Boys attempt to blackmail Ezekiel with a video of him engaging in intimate actions with other men and end up discovering a dark secret about the supes.

This would be the episode in which The Boys discover that supes are not naturally born, but manufactured in a lab. This is one of the biggest revelations of the series and changes the course of the plot forever. This episode also features the iconic and shocking scene of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) using a spare baby's laser eyes to defeat some antagonists. You don't see that every day.

8 "The Instant White-Hot Wild"

Season 3, Episode 8

The eighth episode of Season 3 is packed full of huge character and story moments that left viewers absolutely flabbergasted, which makes sense given the fact that this is the grand finale of the season. By the end of the episode, so much has changed for the universe and been set up for the future. It's a monumental episode, setting up a great lead in for Season 4.

To name a few revelations: Soldier Boy reveals to Homelander (Antony Starr) that he's actually his father, Billy Butcher takes Temp-V and goes toe-to-toe with Homelander, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) takes sides and chooses Homelander as his father figure and Homelander murders an innocent civilian when they throw something at Ryan only to be praised for it. This episode changed the course of the series forever and put the endgame into motion heading into Season 4.

7 "What I Know"

Season 2, Episode 8

If it's not obvious already, The Boys is insanely great at pulling off a good, satisfying yet shocking ending that wraps up the storylines at play and sets up more for the future. The second season's finale is jaw-droppingly shocking and the reason behind that is the unexpected star of the episode, Ryan.

When Ryan goes "missing", Homelander completely decimates an entire team of Vought PMCs in an absolute bloodbath, giving him a bloodied, terrifying look for the final face off between The Seven and The Boys. But when the final confrontation arrives, things go haywire when Stormfront (Aya Cash) threatens Ryan's mother and Butcher's former wife, Becca (Shantel VanSanten). Upon seeing this, Ryan laser blasts Stormfront in the face, melting it, but also ends up killing his mother by accident as well. The loss of Becca is one of the most heartbreaking in the entire series, and it shifts the arcs of Ryan, Butcher and even Homelander for the rest of the series.

6 "Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men"

Season 2, Episode 3

The Boys Season 2, Episode 3, "Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men" has a great mixture of both big plot revelations and a shocking set piece. At the set-piece end of things, this episode includes a set-piece that is so absurd and bombastic that it was a main clip used in a ton of the marketing. When being pursued by the Deep (Chace Crawford), who's riding on a whale, Butcher drives their boat right through the stomach of the whale, pushing it onto the beach and landing them in the dead whale's stomach.

A ton of the truth behind the world of The Boys is revealed in this episode, as well. Stormfront's incredibly messed up backstory is uncovered, as well as her insanely blatant racism, truly emphasized when she murders Kimiko's brother (Abraham Lim). A plethora of secrets behind Vought get revealed as well.

5 "The Female of the Species"

Season 1, Episode 4

The plane hijacked plane scene in The Boys Season 1, Episode 4, "The Female of the Species", is easily one of the most iconic scenes in the entire series. It was clipped and discussed all across the internet because of just how genuinely shocking it was. The episode as a whole went a long way in showing the audience just how ruthless Homelander truly is.

The plane scene featured in the fourth episode of Season 1 is a great example of how little Homelander actually cares about others. When Homelander accidentally destroys the cockpit of the plane, and it begins descending to the ground, Homelander decides it's best to just leave the plane and the people inside to die. Queen Maeve (Margaret Shaw) rejects this idea at first, but regretfully leaves with him, leaving everyone inside, including two children she tried to save, to die.

4 "The Self-Preservation Society"

Season 1, Episode 7

One of, if not the biggest, plot twists of the series was the fact that Becca, who everyone, even Butcher, had believed to be dead, was actually alive and living in isolation with her and Homelander's child. It's a huge cliffhanger and shakes up the game completely.

Of all the things fans were trying to expect when Season 1 of the series was dropping, Becca being alive was not a common theory, as the show makes it very clear that she is 100% dead... until she's not. It changed the lives of everyone connected to both Homelander and Butcher forever and introduced Ryan, who would come to be a huge player down the line. As seen in the recent fourth season.

3 "Dirty Business"

Season 4, Episode 6

Season 4 of The Boys has what is, easily, one of the most disturbing episodes of the series in The Boys Season 4, Episode 6, "Dirty Business". When Hughie (Jack Quaid) goes undercover as the superhero known as Webweaver (Dan Mousseau), he gets sucked into one of the most disturbing situations in the series, as he has things done to him unconsensually for almost the entirety of the episode.

It's not gory or physically brutal like many shocking The Boys typically are, but it's just genuinely hard to watch Hughie go through such a traumatic experience right after losing his father just an episode before. It's heartbreaking in so many different ways, and it had people all over the internet asking for justice for Hughie.

2 "Assassination Run"

Season 4, Episode 8

The season finale for the most recent season absolutely had to be one of the most shocking episodes of the series, as it had to setup and lead into what will be the final season of the series. So The Boys Season 1, Episode 8, "Assassination Run" had a huge responsibility with the finale and they delivered tenfold.

With the insane death of Victoria Newman (Claudia Doumit), supes beginning to take over the government, The Boys attempting to go their separate ways before getting arrested and Butcher going full villain, the finale of The Boys Season 4 leaves a lot hanging for Season 5 to pick up and run with in all the best ways.

1 "Herogasm"

Season 3, Episode 6

As if the most shocking episode could be anything other than The Boys Season 3, Episode 6, "Herogasm". With how much the team behind The Boys hyped up the episode, the context of what Herogasm was in the comic and the plethora of headlines that were made upon release, the cultural impact of this episode on what can and can't be done in the mainstream media is profound.

When the supes of the world head to a secret location to perform a lot of explicit activity, The Boys show up to cause some chaos, only to be shocked by what they find. Not only is this episode extremely explicit and pushes the boundaries of censorship in television, but it features one of the best fights in the entire series. In the remains of the destroyed home, Homelander shows up and dukes it out with both Butcher and Soldier Boy at the same time. It's the closest Homelander has come to actually losing a battle, and it's one of the best episodes of the series overall.

