The Big Picture Vought: Rising, set to feature the characters of Soldier Boy and Stormfront, will explore the origins of Vought, adding context and depth to The Boys franchise.

The prequel series will provide political commentary on the era and themes of the 1950s, mocking nostalgia.

The show could bridge the gap between different eras of Vought, expanding the world and potential storylines.

One of the most fascinating elements of The Boys has been its ability to view and criticize the past, embodied by characters like Stormfront (Aya Cash) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) in their roles as past villains of the series. The announcement that both will soon be headlining a new prequel series known as Vought: Rising will not only provide a fresh look at the world of the Seven through a different era but also give more context into how this corporation came into existence.

The backstory of Vought has previously been discussed, but there is a massive gap from a Nazi program to the global company we see today. We've seen corruption arcs for characters already, but witnessing two of the most twisted supervillains of the main series become who they are remains a thrilling prospect, especially as the company evolves. In terms of parody, the prequel series allows for the mockery of a decade viewed with nostalgia greater than what we saw in the main series, while also opening a door to more dramatic deconstruction. Should the series expand into multiple seasons over time, it could even match Gen V as a worthy spin-off that ties into the main series while still being a great show in its own right for both older fans and newcomers alike.

What Do We Already Know About the Creation of Vought?

While the series has been less subtle in recent seasons, The Boys has always made its political intentions very clear, and Vought's foundation serves as the perfect example. Although the first season clearly reveals its horrific nature as a company, we only learn of its roots in the second season thanks to a highly chilling exposition by Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) meant to mock Homelander (Antony Starr) for his ignorance. From the start, Vought was a Nazi science project designed to glorify the ideals of eugenics, one rehabilitated as a new American company.

At the time of his romance with Stormfront in the second season, Homelander rejects the more explicit racial ideology, but later fulfills it all the same by installing a tyrannical superhuman regime, despite his clear lack of political instincts compared to others. Still, many other questions remain unanswered, like what actually happened to Friedrich Vought after the war ended and what Liberty was up to before policing Black communities in later decades. Watching Vought evolve from a science project to a new global corporation might offer the best chance for expanding an already rich fictional world, only now through the lens of a period piece.

On the character level, we know only small pieces about what Soldier Boy and Liberty were up to in the decades after World War II and how well they knew each other. One thing that has been confirmed is that they created the annual Herogasm celebration together in the 1950s, and many rumors persist that they were romantically involved at some point. With so many conspiracy theories being shown at TruthCon this season, it would be ironic if this one turned out to be true. Since Stormfront is dead in the present timeline, if there was a time to explore such a relationship, there is no better chance than here. Having a literal Nazi as a protagonist will likely be a challenge, given how unlikable she was in the main series, so pairing Liberty with Soldier Boy will create an interesting dynamic. Instead of a team exercise, having these two immoral characters be the center might lay the groundwork for a more intimate story, one that could provide a new identity from earlier installments.

‘Vought: Rising’ Could Be a New Kind of Superhero Parody Series

Close

For years now, The Boys has mocked the state of the superhero film and television genre, even as the show became a franchise itself. The prequel series, however, has the opportunity to criticize superheroes differently by exploring their former Golden Age. As a story set in the 1950s, Vought: Rising has already promised to employ particular themes from that era. Given how dominant McCarthyism and the Atomic Age were in this decade, there are plenty of ideas for the series to explore. Much like how The Boys often makes scarily accurate political commentary through its main characters, the looming nature of the Cold War means the series could dive deeper into the political problems of using heroes to gain an edge during an international rivalry. The closest we've gotten so far is how the Soviets altered Soldier Boy into a living weapon able to nullify superpowers as a counter to the Americans, but a show like this could pose this question far more explicitly.

In terms of popular culture, there are plenty of ways Vought: Rising can try to call out the era, which The Boys often tried to do with Soldier Boy. During the main series, his firmly racist and sexist attitudes show what a living relic from such an era would actually be like, with most of the social views from his day remaining intact. Both Soldier Boy and Liberty possess views that horrify more modern characters, but The Boys used these mostly for dark comedy. Just like the main series deconstructs modern celebrity culture and Gen V does with college campus life, Vought: Rising will almost certainly do the same thing with an era viewed so nostalgically.

A Prequel Series to ‘The Boys’ Could Serve as a Bridge for Vought

Image via Prime Video

Even during the flashbacks in the third season, the Vought of the 1980s feels very different from what it looked like when it was founded forty years prior. Even before the rise of Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) and Stan Edgar, the company seemed to have a greater focus on mass media and corporate value. We have no idea how long Friedrich Vought remained as CEO after the war, but his company eventually evolved beyond his ideology until Liberty finally brought it roaring back through her Stormfront persona. Jump forward another forty years and the Vought we have today looks deeply foreign to Soldier Boy, with the entire Payback team long being replaced by the Seven.

Much like the way Gen V connects to The Boys while remaining accessible to newer viewers, Vought: Rising also has the potential to expand the world of the Seven and lay the groundwork for the present day across multiple seasons. Should they continue across multiple decades, we could see the formation of Payback and the birth of superpowered children in the 1970s, when Godolkin University was founded, and smuggling of Compound V through charities both officially began.

One point of transition that remains overlooked is what exactly Liberty, who quietly retired in 1979. While part of this has been implied to involve her murder of Black Americans, could the shifting nature of Vought play a role? Given her status as a main character, watching the evolution of Vought into a modern corporation through her eyes would be a fascinating perspective, as the reign of her husband gives way to that of Stillwell and Edgar, who prove themselves more dangerous than both of them. The show might admittedly remain a foregone conclusion since we know about the betrayal and capture of Soldier Boy, but the possibilities truly seem endless.

All four seasons of The Boys are available now for streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video