The Big Picture Soldier Boy's Gen V cameo is a fascinating mix of macho exterior and filthy dialogue, making him both familiar and fresh.

Fans of the show really liked Soldier Boy, despite his awful personality, and there is potential for a spin-off based on his character.

A spin-off could explore Soldier Boy's past, his relationship with Vought, and provide more insight into the complex lives of the show's characters.

The fourth episode of Gen V, a spin-off of The Boys universe, sees Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and the gang sucked into Cate’s (Maddie Phillips) dream. Inside, they run into many surreal scenes, but the moment that stands out the most is their brief encounter with Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). His tough, macho exterior, as seen in the previous season of The Boys remains intact, but his dialogues take on a filthy, vulgar quality as he rambles on about being Cate’s imaginary boyfriend from when she was a little kid. This juxtaposition ascribes Soldier Boy a familiar but fresh persona. It’s enough to make you miss him as a character and wonder about the many shades of Soldier Boy that might have previously existed.

A part of it also felt like fan service, because it’s obvious that the fans really liked Soldier Boy, no matter how awful of a character he was. The credit goes to Ackles for playing the part with such conviction and humanity that you can’t help but root for his redemption. Still, Soldier Boy never got his redemption, and there's still so much more that we don’t know about his past. Since we know that The Boys isn’t above spin-offs, perhaps it’s time the show gave its most fascinating character his due by producing a spin-off based on Soldier Boy. The show could work this out by presenting a spin-off that functions as both a prequel and a sequel, much like Breaking Bad’s own spin-off Better Call Saul — Soldier Boy deserves nothing less.

The Boys A group of vigilantes set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers. Release Date July 26, 2019 Cast Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Colby Minifie, Aya Cash Genres Superhero, Action, Sci-Fi, Drama, Crime Rating TV-MA Seasons 4

What Happens to Soldier Boy in ‘The Boys’?

Image via Prime Video

Soldier Boy was clearly written as a blatant slap-on-the-face riff on Captain America. Like Captain America, he’s patriotic, carries shields, and was created during World War II. He was also frozen in an unconscious state for more than half a century, making him a man out of time. But unlike the MCU, The Boys doesn’t harbor any illusions about his reaction to present times. Soldier Boy carries the zeitgeist of his era, and he projects it with unabashed confidence no matter how many gasps or frowns he elicits. A man out of time would have a dated, repulsive view on ideas of masculinity, race and gender, and the show doesn’t try to hide that. It’s that characteristic flavor of honesty that helps make The Boys so popular.

Soldier Boy was Vought’s first public superhero created to give the USA an upper hand in the war against the Nazis. But his role in the war was mostly limited to appearing in movies and photoshoots to boost the morale of American soldiers. His carefully crafted public persona instantly catapulted him to stardom, making him the ideal man of his time. In reality, he was a bully, a narcissist, took drugs, fetishized women, and generally behaved like an entitled ass. He might have been an icon to the country, but his teammates on Payback were fed up with his cruel ways, and at the same time, Vought wanted him replaced with their newer, fancier upgrade, Homelander (Antony Starr). So, he was ambushed by his own teammates in the '80s and handed over to the Russians.

Almost everybody believes Soldier Boy to be dead because of Vought's cover-up story, until Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) stumbles upon him in search of a weapon powerful enough to kill Homelander. While not quite on par with Homelander, he has the ability to channel an energy blast out of his chest that can de-power any Supe. The two strike a deal and Soldier Boy agrees to kill Homelander as long as Butcher helps him eliminate the treacherous members of Payback. But when the moment of truth finally arrives, Butcher backs off in a bid to save his son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), who teams up with Homelander against Soldier Boy. After much tussle, he's finally taken down by Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), who sacrifices her powers to save everyone in the Vought building. The last time we see Soldier Boy, he's back inside a gassed capsule in an unconscious state with Grace Mallory (Laila Robins) looking over him.

Soldier Boy’s Unfinished Story on 'The Boys' Demands He Be Brought Back

The story sold to the public was that Soldier Boy was a poor kid from South Philly who accidentally discovered he had superpowers, after which he went on to help his country win against the Nazis during World War II. But as with most of Vought’s backstory on their superheroes, it was a lie. Soldier Boy was born to an affluent family, but he was a screw-up and a disappointment to his father, who said that he wasn’t good enough to carry on the family name. So, Soldier Boy signed up for the very first Compound V trails. The experiment was a success, and he became the strongest man alive — but even that didn’t help him gain his father’s approval. Instead, Soldier Boy’s father suggested that he had taken a shortcut and that a "real man would never cheat."

Soldier Boy’s relationship with his father clearly burdens him, so much so that decades later he still seems pained by it. He believes that he was raised wrong and if given a chance, he could have become a better father to his kids than his own father ever was. So, when he finds out that Homelander is his son, he goes through moments of doubts, questioning if he really wants to commit filicide. Despite the inner turmoil, Soldier Boy seems to be resolute in his decision to put down Homelander. Perhaps he’s a man of his word, or perhaps he really hates Homelander’s sniveling ways — it's not immediately clear. It’s a great setup, a complex mesh of emotional wires that also encompasses and connects with Billy Bucher, Maeve and Ryan.

But Soldier Boy’s chapter is far from closed. The end of Season 3 revealed that he wasn't dead but forced back into hibernation, suggesting that he could very well come back. The show could redeem itself through a spin-off that finally allows both Homelander and Soldier Boy to resolve their issues, either through a heart-to-heart or through a one-on-one. As Queen Maeve once put it, “If we put them in a room, are they going to fight or fucking hug?” Well, why don’t we let them figure it out.

A Prequel Could Give Insight Into Soldier Boy's Past With Payback and Vought

Close

Unlike most movies and shows within the superhero genre, The Boys doesn’t rely on action sequences for its story. Truth be told, action is one of the weaker elements of the show. The true strength of The Boys lies in its psycho-social drama, in the questions it poses about living in a world with superheroes, and in attempting to answer those questions as honestly as possible. The Boys is more interested in exploring how superpowers would affect the lives and personalities of its key players. This is why we get such a thorough account of events that shape an individual in a particular fashion, no matter how awful they are.

The negative characters we see in The Boys are unlike the cardboard cutout one-dimensional villains of the MCU who are evil for evil’s sake. They have insecurities, traumas, addictions, and goals beyond destroying planet earth. In depicting these jagged life trajectories, The Boys’ doesn’t intend to justify the ill-doings of its characters, but to provide a more nuanced account of their inconceivably complicated existence. In this regard, however, the show has been unfair to Soldier Boy. We know that he had a troubled relationship with his father, and that he was betrayed by Vought to make way for their new flagship hero, Homelander. But we don’t get to see that tumultuous trajectory of his life in the way we saw that of Homelander’s, Billy Butcher's or even Deep’s (Chace Crawford). A spin-off show with a prequel segment could help remedy that by diving into Soldier Boy's psyche, further fleshing him out.

However, the prequel could go beyond just Soldier Boy's past. As Vought’s first public superhuman, there’s a lot of history that revolves around the Supe. A detailed spin-off on Soldier Boy could help excavate the key events that transformed a pharmaceutical company into an entertainment company. It would also give us interesting insights into the members of Vought we've known for a while — like Edgar Stan, who is a hypnotically interesting character. A prequel could take us back to his early days in Vought, and how, as a Black man, he climbed up the ladder to become a CEO of an organization that’s known to be racist.

Clearly, there's more than enough material and curiosities to warrant a Soldier Boy spin-off. With the success of shows like Gen V and The Boys Presents: Diabolical, there is reason to believe that The Boys universe will expand into something large and twisted. So, there's a good chance that we will see more of Soldier Boy. And who knows, if we're lucky enough, we might even get to see the first ever Herogasm.

