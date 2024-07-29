The Big Picture The marketing team for The Boys is already hyping up the final showdown with Soldier Boy promos for the upcoming seasons.

Jensen Ackles will be strapping on Soldier Boy's boots for the last season and a new prequel series titled Vought Rising.

Ackles' character might share the spotlight with Aya Cash's Stormfront in the prequel exploring the early days of Vought.

While so many of us are still recovering from a busy weekend from attending, covering, or refreshing our Twitter (do we have to say X?) feeds due to San Diego Comic Con, the marketing team for The Boys is right back at it. It might be a solid two full years until we get the final showdown between the titular vigilante team and the Supes living comfortably in Vought Tower, but by golly, if the marketing geniuses have anything to say about it, we won’t forget about the show for even a day. With news that Jensen Ackles will strap on Soldier Boy's boots for not only the last season, but also for a new prequel series titled Vought Rising, you had better believe that promo material is already on the way.

Those who were following our coverage back in 2022 for the show’s third season will undoubtedly remember all the fun the team had with putting Soldier Boy in PSAs, music videos, movie trailers, and more. The latest piece of Soldier Boy propaganda comes straight from the front lines of WWII where the beloved Supe has just liberated a Nazi camp filled with Allied forces. He chats with the man behind the camera, talking about the action that went down, the seven Nazis his team captured, and his next plans that involve taking the fight straight to Hitler himself and ending the war.

Jensen Ackles’ Future In The Universe Of ‘The Boys’

At the very end of Season 3, when Soldier Boy was presumed to be dead following the all-hands-on-deck throwdown in Vought Tower, it was revealed that the character survived the fight and was back in the hands of the U.S. government, who wisely chose to put him back on ice. There he stayed throughout the fourth season of The Boys with a brief, but fun cameo in the premiere season of Gen V. But the mid-credit scene of the latest season’s finale saw Homelander (Antony Starr) - who’s essentially now in charge of the government - discover the truth - his father (Soldier Boy) is alive. Because we know that Ackles will be a regular in Season 5, we can toss out the notion that Homelander pulls the plug after the scene cuts to black.

And then, there’s Vought Rising, in which Ackles’ hero will share the spotlight with Aya Cash’s Stormfront, who was first introduced back in the show’s second season. Unlike her co-star’s character, Cash’s deplorable Supe didn’t survive her time on the original series, dying by her own hand (or rather teeth) at the beginning of the third season. Soldier Boy is terrible and Stormfront might be even worse, so we can’t wait to see what the creative team digs up in the prequel production which will also explore the beginning days of Vought.

Check out the latest Soldier Boy propaganda above and stream all of The Boys now on Prime Video.

Watch On Prime Video