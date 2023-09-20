The Big Picture Get ready for your first day of classes at Godolkin University by decking yourself out in school spirit with apparel from the gift store.

Now that you have your class schedule and your meal pass, it’s time to cover yourself in Godolkin University apparel. With the first day of classes just a little over one week away, you’ll want to be sure that you’re draped head to toe in school spirit just in case anyone on campus is unsure of what educational institution you’re attending. Luckily, gender-shifting supe-in-training and fellow student Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh) is here to make sure your bases are covered. Ahead of Gen V’s September 29 premiere on Amazon Prime Video, you’re invited to take in all of Godolkin University’s extras.

Whether you need a foam finger or a sweatshirt, the gift store at Godolkin University has you covered to properly represent your school. If the food at the cafeteria is getting you down, Jordan suggests checking out the campus’ Vought-A-Burger for a Big Homie burger and fries. And, when it comes to your new digs, the incredibly spacious dorm rooms are your new home away from home, where incoming students can kick back and relax following a long day of training.

There’s no doubt that the team behind The Boys and its upcoming spin-off series Gen V have just as much fun making the shows as audiences have watching them. The marketing teams for both productions are always coming up with fresh and on-the-nose ways to promote the titles, finding satire in everything. Popping out from the background at every location around the academy in today’s video are plenty of Easter Eggs for fans of the original series, The Boys, like a The Deep-themed Vought-A-Burger special and a box of A-Train cereal.

What is 'Gen V' About and Who’s In It?

Set during the third season of The Boys, Gen V will follow a group of students studying at Godolkin University - an academy for young superheroes in training to receive a quality education while learning more about their powers. But, below the surface of academic studies and crime-fighting pursuits is a sinister secret just waiting to expose Vought International for the villains they are.

Along with Thor and Luh, Gen V will also feature performances from Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Chance Perdomo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Ritter, Clancy Brown, Maddie Phillips, Marco Pigossi, Asa Germann, and Sean Patrick Thomas. The spin-off will also be filled to the brim with crossover appearances from beloved The Boys characters including The Deep (Chace Crawford), Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), and more.

Check out all the styles that Godolkin University has to offer in the clip below.