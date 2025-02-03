Prime Video and Eric Kripke essentially hit us with a good news, bad news one-two punch when it was announced that The Boys would be ending with its upcoming fifth season. Obviously, the bad news was that the fan-favorite series was tapping out following its next set of episodes. On the other hand, the good news revealed to audiences that this wouldn’t be the last time they’d step into the Kripke-created universe, thanks to a newly minted spin-off that was already heading towards production. Previous off-shoots, including The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Gen V, have already given audiences something different, and it appears that Vought Rising will do more of the same. The upcoming title will feature Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash as their deplorable “heroes” Soldier Boy and Stormfront, respectively, and take viewers back to the titular company’s early days.

But really, in a franchise like The Boys that features so many unique characters, the spin-off opportunities are endless. This thought was one that Collider’s Aidan Kelley brought to the red carpet of the Saturn Awards over the weekend when he had a chance to briefly chat with series star, Cameron Crovetti. In the show, Crovetti appears as Ryan, the super-abled son of Homelander (Antony Starr) and Becca Butcher (Shantel VanSanten). The character has developed plenty of layers since his first appearance, with the latest season finding him stuck between identifying with his sociopathic biological father, and the man who took him under his wing but also has plenty of shortcomings himself, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban).

Addressing the potential of a Ryan-centered spin-off that would pick up following the series finale, Crovetti lit up with excitement and said that he would be “definitely” into rolling with something like that, adding, “I’d be like, ‘Yes! Get me on that!’ That’d be really, really cool.” As far as how he sees Ryan’s story continuing, Crovetti explained:

“I think that'd be a really cool storyline to see — it's definitely like with Homelander and Butcher, he's very, I don't know what to say, it's like wishy-washy of who he wants to go with because he's so impressionable right now, and he's still so young. And with having a crazy dad like Homelander, I feel like there's definitely a lot that would affect him. And I think that'd be really interesting to explore and see how that affects him as he grows older.”

Cameron Crovetti Calls ‘The Boys’ Season 5 “A Big Finale”