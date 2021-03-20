The yet-to-be-named spinoff of The Boys will follow young adult heroes at the only collegiate institution for budding supers — and they're officially rounding out their new class. According to Deadline, Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero and Maddie Philipps will join previously announced cast members Jaz Sinclaire and Liz Broadway as fellow super students.

The Boys spinoff – shooting off from a gory and grotesque, sinful and salacious source — will be “part college show, part Hunger Games,” as Amazon described it. At this one-of-a-kind university, owned and operated by a corrupt Vought International, super-powered students will learn to control their powers while competing for the best savior gigs in the city. If the series is anything like The Boys, viewers can expect these students to be hyper hedonistic, and morally bankrupt. F-bombs should comprise half the dialogue as explosions leave brains splattered across the screen. Carrero took to Twitter to celebrate her casting, writing “pinch me” in response to the good news.

McGhie is arguably best known for his leading role in Deputy, in which he played Deputy Joseph Harris. He has also starred in Unbelievable, What Men Want and Greenleaf. Carrero has starred in Young & Hungry, Elena of Avalor and The Holidate. As for Phillips, she played one-half of a bounty-hunting duo in the much-too-short-lived Netflix series Teenage Bounty Hunters.

The Boys Executive Producer Craig Rosenberg wrote the pilot and will serve as the series showrunner and executive producer. Seth Rogen, Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty will also executive produce. Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have partnered once more, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film.

Considering The Boys remains the most-watched global launch of any Amazon Original Series, the studio will presumably want to get this spinoff to the small screen as soon as possible. However, as of this reporting, the show is still waiting on a formal green light to series.

