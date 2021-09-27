Amazon Studios has just announced they have greenlit a spinoff series of their highly popular and critically acclaimed superhero drama The Boys. The untitled project will be set in a college that is exclusively for young-adult superheroes (of course, run and operated by Vought International). The series is set to explore the lives of these young heroes as they "put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities."

The series is described in the press release as "part college show, part Hunger Games—with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys." The cast of the young Supes show include Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty, and Maddie Phillips. The showrunners of the spinoff will be Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr serving as executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Zak Schwartz and Erica Rosbe. The showrunner and executive producer of The Boys, Eric Kripke, will also act as an executive producer on the project.

Kripke said of the spinoff series:

“Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days—which is an insane and true fact—our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own. It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes. Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we’re thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait for you to see it. Also, Baywatch Nights spun-off from Baywatch, and it had vampires. Vampires!

In the comic version of The Boys, there is a group of young heroes called "Teenage Kix" which acts as the series' parody of young hero teams like the Teen Titans. While we don't know very much of anything about the show, it could be possible that we see members of the team in a new setting or maybe there will be a completely brand new set of heroes.

There is no date or window for the release of the untitled spin-off series but it will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, The Boys recently wrapped production on Season Three and will have its premiere date announced at a later date.

