The Boys isn't the only place where former Supernatural cast members have reunited with Eric Kripke. During Prime Video's panel at CCXP, the Gen V trailer revealed a handful of new cast members who are joining the blood-soaked spinoff series, including Supernatural alum Alexander Calvert, the legendary Clancy Brown, and Jason Ritter.

The trailer didn't give too much away about what the trio will be doing in Gen V, but it did provide a few intriguing and hilarious clues—or should we say Ks? At one point in the trailer, Ritter can be seen dressed like Mr. Rogers and seated beside a sketchy-looking puppet on Avenue V, which is clearly Vought International's answer for Sesame Street mixed with Avenue Q. Puppets pop up a handful of times throughout the trailer, covered in blood and doing crime, which also feels a wee bit like Angel's in-world Smile Time. Elsewhere in the trailer, Brown can be seen wielding a gun, while Calvert is spotted later on grooving to music on his phone with Malfoy-ish bleach-blond hair. Gen V seems to have a lot of thrills and chills headed to the ivy-covered walls of Vought International's very own university.

Godolkin University School of Crimefighting is America's only university for gifted young adults. And it's also the setting that will allow audiences to sit back and watch the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking. If the trailer is any indication, there's going to be a lot of all three of those things happening. After all, it is a spinoff of The Boys. What were you expecting? Happily ever afters?

The cast of Gen V includes Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi. Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne will also be reprising their roles in a guest capacity.

The Names Behind The Boys Spinoff

Gen V was developed by Craig Rosenberg, with Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serving as co-showrunners and executive producers. Kripke and Rosenberg also serve as executive producers alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr.

Gen V isn’t the only spinoff that fans of The Boys have to look forward to, Seth Rogen recently spoke to Collider about the ultra-violent animated anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which he hopes will snag a second season at Prime Video. Check out what he said below: