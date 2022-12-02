While on the floor at this year's Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo, Brazil, Collider's Steve Weintraub snapped a couple of photos of the display for The Boys' spinoff Gen V. When he reached out on Twitter to showrunner Eric Kripke about the fan turnout at CCXP, Kripke responded enthusiastically, and teased that there may be exciting news in store in the coming days.

The images show Amazon's setup featuring banners of a couple of Gen V's heroes, as well as the Hall of Heroes, and an impressive Godolkin University crest. When Kripke responded on Twitter to the multitude of fans, he cryptically commented, "Brazil fans are the best! Btw, it's Godolkin University, the first activation for #GenV. This is just wild speculation, but I wonder if some news on that front is coming over the next few days? Who can say?"

Not long after The Boys Season 3 wrapped on filming, Amazon announced a spinoff that would introduce fans to an entire university full of Vought International's best and brightest. Gen V is set at the renowned - and first of its kind - Godolkin University, and only young supes are admitted to its grand halls. While we know some minor details, cast, and that the spinoff will interconnect with The Boys' timeline, news has mostly been quiet on when to expect the series to premiere. Fingers crossed we'll get some more casting, or even a release date when the Gen V panel takes place on Saturday afternoon, December 3.

What we do know about the upcoming series is that it takes place on the grounds of America's only exclusively supe-admitted school, and that it will likely coincide with events from The Boys Season 3. We'll be seeing younger, hormonally-charged supes with god complexes, exploring all things fraternities to school sports. The cast features Patrick Schwarzenegger as Golden Boy, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity, Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Marco Pigossi as Edison Cardosa, Chance Perdomo, Shelley Conn, Asa Germann , Maddie Phillips, and Derek Luh.

Here's what Kripke previously had to say about the spinoff in an interview with Deadline:

"There’s definitely crossover, and we’re doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity. Like there’s a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there’s certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There’s Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

