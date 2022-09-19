While cameras may have just begun to roll for Season 4 of Prime Video’s The Boys, filming for the debut season of their spinoff series Gen V has officially come to an end. Taking to Twitter to share the good news with followers, the original series dropped the bombshell update along with four photos of the cast on set of the upcoming show, which you can see below.

Gen V will follow the lives of a group of students studying at a Godolkin University, a private school for those with superhuman abilities. There, with the help of the faculty, they’ll learn how to better hone in on their skills and (hopefully) use them for good. The cast is set to include a stacked list of familiar faces including Lizze Broadway (The Rookie), Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Sean Patrick Thomas (Cruel Intentions, Save the Last Dance), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann (Two Little Boys), Patrick Schwarzenegger (HBO’s The Staircase), Marco Pigossi (Tidelands), and Alexander Calvert (Supernatural).

While little is known about a specific plot, we do know that events from Season 3 of The Boys will be tied into the daily goings-on at the school. This means that we’re bound to hear a lot about the return of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy, as well as the political shakeup and divisiveness created by Antony Starr’s Homelander. We were also treated to a set photo just a little over a week ago that gave us a sneak peek inside the school itself.

Created by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, the duo previously teamed up as the brains behind ABC’s thriller drama, Emergence. Both also serve as executive producers alongside a long list of names involved in The Boys as well as its animated spinoff project, The Boys Presents: Diabolical including Craig Rosenberg, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Michaela Starr, Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Zak Schwartz.

For those paying attention, Gen V will feature Supernatural alum Calvert, marking another cast member of the long-running Kripke created series to appear in his new universe. Along with Ackles’ take on Soldier Boy during Season 3, it was recently revealed that Jeffrey Dean Morgan would appear in Season 4, putting another actor from Supernatural onto the call sheet.

You can check out the Twitter post below. As of right now, no premiere date has been revealed, but stay tuned to Collider for more information.