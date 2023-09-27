The Big Picture Gen V is a spin-off of Prime Video's The Boys that follows the next generation of supes as they learn and grow at Godolkin University.

Godolkin University is a prestigious institution that aspiring superheroes must attend in order to be successful and make it to The Seven.

Along with familiar faces from The Boys, Gen V will introduce new powers such as metal bending, gender-shifting, and mind control. Catch the first three episodes on September 29.

On September 29, audiences will be invited to pull up a seat and join the students of Gen V in the classrooms of Godolkin University. A spin-off of Prime Video’s hit series, The Boys, Gen V will follow the next generation of supes as they learn, grow, and put their powers to the test while discovering what it means to be a hero. In an interview with Prime Video prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Gen V stars, Jaz Sinclair and Shelley Conn spoke about what the learning institution means to the series and the part that it plays in the lives of the young adults.

Appearing as Marie Moreau, a blood manipulator and the main character of Gen V, Sinclair explains just how much God U can make or break an aspiring supe. “Godolkin is THE college for superheroes,” Sinclair says, “If you want to be a successful superhero, if you wanna represent a city, if you wanna ever make it to The Seven, you kinda have to go through Godolkin, because that’s how you get your spot, that’s how you get your training, that’s how you get your acclaim. So, it’s sort of like superhero starter school.”

Portraying Indira Shetty, the school’s superintendent, Conn adds, “Godolkin University is the backdrop of the entire show. It’s an elite Ivy League type of facility.” When students are accepted into the academy, Conn explains that they’re sorted into “two main factions” that prepare them to flourish in the outside world. “One of them is the kind of celebrity, entertainer, influencer kind of world,” she says, “And the other is the serious crime fighter, this is you saving the world if that’s the route you wanna go.”

What Kind of Powers Will We See in 'Gen V'

Image via Prime Video

Along with Sinclair’s character’s powers as a blood manipulator, audiences will also see a new variety of powers not yet wielded in the universe of The Boys. Included in the lineup are metal bending, gender-shifting, and mind control. Filling out the cast will be Chance Perdomo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maddie Phillips, Lizze Broadway, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, London Thor, Clancy Brown, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, and Jason Ritter. A handful of familiar faces from the flagship series will also be making cameos throughout the season including Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy, Chace Crawford’s The Deep, Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train, and Colby Minifie’s Ashley Barrett.

You can catch the first three episodes of Gen V when they explode onto Prime Video on September 29 with new installments to air weekly.