It's still the middle of summer, but fans of The Boys are getting ready to go back to school with a look at a new poster for the Gen V spinoff series, which will see a group of super-powered college students enroll in Vought International's Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. Earlier this year, Eric Kripke teased that the studio would have plenty of super-exciting announcements ahead, and the excitement certainly doesn't stop! The news also came with the announcement that the series will premiere on September 29 with three episodes.

Gen V was developed by Craig Rosenberg, with Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serving as co-showrunners. Eric Kripke and Rosenberg serve as executive producers alongside Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. It stars Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. The series wrapped back in September, after a handful of cast departures and a title change.

Gen V will follow a handful of college students who are enrolled at Vought International’s very own halls of academia, where its students are forced to go through Hunger Games-like challenges to test their mettle and acumen. More specifically, we'll get to see these hormonal, competitive Supes put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test. What could possibly go wrong? As one might expect from any and every series in The Boys universe, it will be a bloody and violent, yet totally fun experience for audiences! Of course, Gen V would have to be on par with the craziness of The Boys, considering the main series will crossover with this new generation of Vought-run supes. As the trailer revealed fans will get to see Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne reprising their roles in the series.

Speaking of The Boys universe, Seth Rogen recently spoke to Collider about the ultra-violent animated anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which he hopes will snag a second season at Prime Video. The series premiered to critical acclaim, with fans really digging the vulgar, outlandish, and hilariously violent stories.

What We Know About The Boys Season 4

While we're getting plenty of fun news about Gen V, it's hard not to wonder what Kripke has in store for fans in The Boys Season 4, which is currently filming in Toronto. The cast list keeps getting more and more impressive with Simon Pegg returning to reprise his role as Hughie's father, with Rosemarie Dewitt joining as his wife. Rob Benedict and Elliot Knight were also announced to be joining newcomers Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry who will portray Sister Sage and Firecracker, respectively. Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara are also set to return.

Gen V premieres on September 29. Check out the poster below: