Welcome to Godolkin University, the backdrop of Eric Kripke’s upcoming spinoff series Gen V. During Prime Video’s panel at CCXP this afternoon, the studio revealed the first trailer for their newest series set in The Boys universe, and as expected it’s just as weird and bloody as you were hoping for. A few months ago the in-world Vought International social media account shared a look inside the “comfortable environment” that they’ve created for the next generation of heroes, but the trailer reveals so much more about what this spinoff series is all about.

Set to the tune of Royal Deluxe's "I'm Gonna Do My Thing," the first trailer for Gen V shows the gore and glory of being enrolled at Vought International’s very own halls of academia: Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. The series will explore the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking. Who doesn't love a good Hunger Games-vibe fight-to-the-death situation with killer puppets?

The cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. And, based on the trailer it looks like fans of The Boys will see a few familiar faces in the spinoff, including Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne. The trailer also revealed that Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter have joined the series.

The series, which was first called The Boys Presents: Varsity, was developed by Craig Rosenberg, with Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serving as co-showrunners. Kripke and Rosenberg serve as executive producers alongside Fazekas, Butters, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. Gen V isn’t the only spinoff that fans of The Boys have to look forward to, Seth Rogen recently spoke to Collider about the ultra-violent animated anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which he hopes will snag a second season at Prime Video.

What We Know About The Boys Season 4

Production is underway in Toronto on the fourth season of The Boys, and the cast list keeps getting more and more impressive with each new episode they tuck under their belt. Earlier this week they announced that Simon Pegg would be returning to reprise his role as the elder Hugh Campbell with Rosemarie Dewitt joining as his wife, in addition to Rob Benedict and Elliot Knight. They join the main cast of Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara. Season 4 has also added two new "supes" to the cast, with Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry joining as Sister Sage and Firecracker, respectively.

Check out the trailer for Gen V below: