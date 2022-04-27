In the past two months, the spinoff series of The Boys has seen multiple of its original leads depart the series. Per Deadline, Aimee Carrero and Shane Paul McGhie left the production in March both to pursue other opportunities that came up and because their characters, namely McGhie's, had been significantly reworked when showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters came aboard. Now, Reina Hardesty is heading out the door for much of the same reasons according to Deadline.

Hardesty's departure again was the result of creative changes under the direction of Fazekas and Butters. The showrunners have opted to take the show in a bit of a different direction than what The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg had initially written. Hardesty's character is one of the six leads in the series, alongside characters played by Jaz Sinclair, Lizzie Broadway, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, and formerly Carrero.

The search to recast Hardesty's character will begin immediately. So far, the college-set spinoff has plugged one of its holes with the casting of Perdomo in the place of McGhie, but they've yet to find someone to fill Carrero's shoes as a lead for the series. Currently, there's no release date for the show which pits college students at the super-exclusive Goldolkin University headed by Vought International in a Hunger Games-style free for all for the best contracts. Those who perform best at the university get the big-ticket superhero gigs like Los Angeles or New York. Anyone chosen to go to the Big Apple becomes a member of The Seven, following in the footsteps of characters like A-Train (Jesse T. Usher) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott).

Image via The CW

RELATED: How to Watch 'The Boys: Diabolical': Streaming Details, Episode Guide, and More

Hardesty played a recurring role on The CW's The Flash series as Weather Witch (whom she also made a brief appearance as in Legends of Tomorrow), though most recently she'd been a major presence on Brockmire's final season. There, she played opposite comedy legend Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet as the titular Brockmire's daughter Beth. She'll also appear in The Secret Art of Human Flight alongside Maggie Grace and Lucy DeVito as well as the TV movie Maverick.

While the college-set spinoff gets sorted out, The Boys' highly-anticipated third season inches ever closer to its June 3 release date. The in-universe Vought-run news source Seven on 7 discussed the upcoming season as well as the spinoff in a segment back in January, confirming the return to the usual episodic release on Prime Video with three episodes dropping for the season premiere.

‘Wicked’ To Be Split Into Two Movies, Part One Coming in 2024

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ryan O'Rourke (322 Articles Published) Ryan O'Rourke is a gaming news writer for Collider and lifelong gamer. A diehard Cubs fan, he contributes to a FanSided blog on the side and can be found glued to a baseball game or his Switch during his spare time. More From Ryan O'Rourke

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe