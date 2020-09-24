‘The Boys’ Spinoff Series, Set in Superhero College, Coming to Amazon

Can’t get enough of The Boys, Amazon’s gut-punching, taboo-breaking, wild-as-heck superhero satire? You’re in luck, friendo. The Boys is getting a spinoff series fast-tracked to series — and this spinoff series reminds us a little bit of X-Men and an awful lot of Disney’s superhero comedy Sky High (except this one will probably have, like, a lot more F-bombs and blood).

Created and showrun by The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg, this as-of-yet-untitled spinoff takes place in a college for young, developing superheroes (that, um, happens to be run by Vought International). The students there will learn how to use their powers, compete for the best superhero gigs in the city, and get into all kinds of hormone-addled drama with each other. As Amazon phrases it, the spinoff will be “part college show, part Hunger Games,” and all of this will be mixed up with The Boys‘ style of excess, violence, sexual taboos, and satire.

Rosenberg, who wrote the pilot and will produce the series, is joined by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg as executive producers. James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, and Pavun Shetty will also all executive produce. This spinoff series feels like a slam-dunk for Amazon to get on the air as quickly as possible. Despite season 2 getting review-bombed for airing weekly instead of all at once (seriously), it’s still “the most-watched global launch of an Amazon Original series ever,” doubling the worldwide viewership of season 1 in its first two weeks alone. Will this new spinoff get similar numbers, or keep that train a-running — right into a damn whale?

