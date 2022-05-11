The upcoming untitled spin-off of Prime Video's popular superhero series The Boys has added three new cast members to its lineup. The newest members of the superhero series are Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi, according to Deadline, who is saying that the details of the characters that the three new additions will be playing are being kept under wraps. The report does state, however, that Deadline is hearing that Schwarzenegger will play Golden Boy, Thomas will portray Polarity and Pigossi will play Dr. Cardosa.

The currently unnamed series will be set in the only college in America that is attended by exclusively young-adult superheroes and is, of course, all run and operated by Vought International. The series has previously been described as "part college show, part Hunger Games—with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys" and will explore the lives of these young Supes as they push through their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries, all for a shot at getting a contract to be the superhero of the best cities. The trio joins the previously announced cast that includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn.

Patrick Schwarzenegger is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and currently stars in the HBO Max limited series, The Staircase. Other upcoming projects include fellow upcoming Prime Video series The Terminal List where he will star alongside Chris Pratt as well as The Yacht where he will star with Ruby Rose. Thomas recently appeared in the Oscar-nominated film The Tragedy of Macbeth by Joel Coen and starring Denzel Washington. His upcoming projects include Hulu's limited series Reasonable Doubt, which has wrapped production. Pigossi most recently starred in Carlos Saldaña's Netflix series Invisible City, with a second season currently being in production.

Showrunners for the spin-off series are Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, who also serve as executive producers on the project. Other executive producers include Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. Writer of the series' original script, Zak Schwartz, also executive produces. Brant Engelstein is co-executive producer. The Boys spin-off series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. Loreli Alanís will serve as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

The currently untitled The Boys college spin-off series does not have a release date announced, though it is currently in production. The Boys season 3 premieres on June 3 on Prime Video.

