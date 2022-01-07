"I for one can't wait to see what's in store for this new generation."

The Boys just dropped some in-universe news that teases a super-special spin-off series coming our way soon.

The latest episode of the Seven on 7 web series—stylized as a Fox-esque talk news segment on the Vought News Network, hosted by anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison)—also teases Season 3 of the flagship show. The new drama is described as a Hunger Games-esque R-rated drama set on the campus of America's only supe-exclusive university, who compete for the best contracts, being drafted out to cities like Los Angeles and New York. Seven on 7 reveals the college, called Goldolkin University, to be the alma mater of Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), and The Deep (Chace Crawford), all supes contracted to the Big Apple to join The Seven.

A blusterful Coleman—is anyone else getting Alex Jones vibes?—has this to say:

"In just a few short months, the best and brightest young heroes from Godolkin University will see their dreams come true or come crashing down - as everything they've been training for over the past four years all comes down to this. It's all on the line for these collegiate heroes, as lucrative contracts to defend America's greatest cities are all up for grabs ... And while this year's competition is sure to be intense, people can't stop talking about Godolkin University junior Golden Boy, already seen as the top pick for next year's draft. America's future has never been brighter, and I for one can't wait to see what's in store for this new generation of heroes."

The actors thus far confirmed to play the collegiate supes in the spin-off series include Jaz Sinclair, Lizzie Broadway, Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty, and Maddie Phillips.

Showrunner Eric Kripke was asked last year what fans can expect from the upcoming installment of the graphic superhero slamdown, and he spoke to how it would explore some more of The Boys' hitherto untapped mythos:

“I mean all of them! I mean I think they all get amazing things to do. I mean season 3’s fun because it’s not just about Soldier Boy, but it’s about the team he was a part of which is called Payback. And Laurie Holden plays Crimson Countess, and there’s a bunch of other heroes who are amazing. So, sort of seeing who was the Seven before the Seven. And what was life like for Vought? In the history of Vought what was it like in the '60s and '70s and '80s? To dig into the history of the world, not just the present, has been a lot of fun.”

Season 3 of The Boys was also confirmed to premiere on Prime Video on June 3, returning to a weekly rollout schedule, albeit with the first three episodes released in one chunk—similar to what Amazon did with the sophomore season. Watch Seven on 7 below:

