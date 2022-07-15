Back in 2021, Amazon took a look at The Boys (and what was in store for Season 3 — looking at you, "Herogasm") and thought: What if we made these conceited super-heroes younger and even more reckless? That’s how the spin-off of the series came to life, and now Prime Video reveals the official title for the upcoming show: Gen V. As announced previously, the series centers around young adult superheroes that go to the only college for their kind – run, of course, by Vought International.

In order to make the title official, Prime Video invited the cast from Gen V to tease fans to the new series. In its main cast members, Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), Lizze Broadway (Here and Now), Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), London Thor (Shameless), Asa Germann (Caviar), Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), and Derek Luh (Shining Vale) all announce their excitement to be part of the Boys universe and tease what’s to come in Gen V’s Season 1.

It's easy to assume that the series title is a play on TikTok-dominating Gen Z and the story's drug Compound V, which was illegally injected in babies in order to manufacture super-beings — which makes them a very unique generation. In the video, Germann reveals that the spin-off will be similar to the flagship series The Boys in terms of intensity, grit, and humor, and Broadway echoes his words adding that we can expect a “roller coaster” ride with blood and guts. Perdomo probably sums it up best, stating that “it’s fucked up” and that we’re going to like it. If it’s anything like The Boys, he’s right.

Gen V is helmed by showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters. Both screenwriters wrote for Law & Order: SVU and Marvel’s Agent Carter, and they co-created Kevin (Probably) Saves The World and ABC’s Emergence. Fazekas and Butters executive produce Gen V alongside The Boys’ creator Eric Kripke, as well as Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and comic book series writer Garth Ennis.

Not featured in the announcement video but also starring in Gen V are Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), Sean Patrick Thomas (For All Mankind), and Marco Pigossi (Tidelands).

Prime Video is yet to reveal further details from Gen V, including release window and trailer. You can watch the announcement video below:

Check out the official synopsis of the series here: