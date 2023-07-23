Though production wrapped in April, Season 4 of The Boys is still in limbo due to the ongoing WGA strike, and according to showrunner Eric Kripke, it will remain that way until a fair deal is reached. Its release could be delayed even further due to the simultaneous SAG-AFTRA strike, with some of the show's stars Jack Quaid, Claudia Doumit, Aya Cash, and Colby Minifie walking the picket line together in New York City a few days ago. With no trailer released, it's unclear what direction Season 4 will take now that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is in government custody, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) has abandoned Vought, and Homelander (Antony Starr) is still as powerful as ever. With Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) "dead" and Starlight joining the Boys, one teamup we'd like to see more of in the upcoming season is Starlight and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara).

Starlight and Kimiko Have More in Common Than You Think

Starlight and Kimiko are two characters with very different trajectories who have had limited on-screen interactions in the past three seasons, though they do have quite a bit in common. Starlight's (aka Annie January) Supe persona is a wholesome one — a small town, all-American girl recruited to The Seven to help save and protect innocent lives. She joins expecting to do just that, but the first time she even visits the Vought building, she is sexually assaulted by The Deep (Chace Crawford) and realizes things at Vought are not what they seem. Starlight was under the impression that she joined The Seven to do good, but her role is really just that of a celebrity and aspirational figure that people, especially girls, can look up to. She's sexualized, used as a prop, and has her every move dictated by Vought. She eventually starts weaponizing her position as a beloved public figure in an attempt to force changes within Vought, using her own trauma and the other disturbing information she's been privy to as leverage. For these reasons, Homelander and the other Vought higher-ups perceive her as a threat to be either controlled or eradicated, and in Season 3, Starlight finally gives up trying to make changes from within, exposes Homelander via livestream, and finally quits The Seven.

Kimiko's journey is a grittier one. Kidnapped by and forced to serve in the Shining Light Liberation Army, smuggled to the United States and experimented on with Compound V, Kimiko is at first treated more like a wild animal than a human being. She was injected with Compound V with the intention of creating a supervillain for the "good" Supes to fight against, but when she's kidnapped from her captors by the Boys, she becomes a weapon for them as well. Though they may have better intentions than her original captors, she still ends up doing most of the dirty work, being the only person in the group with superpowers. At first the Boys see her as nothing but a threat, begrudgingly taking her prisoner at Frenchy's (Tomer Capone) insistence that he can help her, and once he's able to earn her trust, she is there to help fight their battles at several pivotal moments in the series. As she develops a relationship with Frenchy, the rest of the Boys eventually grow to care for her as well, but it can't be ignored how much of her role in the group hinges on her powers and how they can be weaponized to take down Supes.

Both Starlight and Kimiko are forced into male dominated groups who simultaneously view them as a threat and something to be exploited. Starlight is used by Homelander and Vought to uphold the status quo and maintain the Supes' position in society, while Kimiko is used by the Boys as a weapon against those same Supes. Starlight and Kimiko have had only a few interactions thus far, the first of which occurs in Season 2, when they are officially introduced in the Boys' hideout. Starlight questions whether she remembers her, but Kimiko immediately hugs her. This led to some confusion among viewers who wondered how Kimiko would recognize her since she was unconscious when Starlight saved her at the end of Season 1. Though it's possible one of the Boys simply told her what happened that night, this wholesome moment could also be interpreted as Kimiko simply being happy to have another woman in the group.

In Season 3, Starlight and Kimiko have a rare solo interaction as they share a bottle of whiskey and Kimiko begs Starlight to get her a vial of Compound V so she can recover her powers, which she ultimately agrees to. This moment and Starlight's decision to help Kimiko get her powers back demonstrates a mutual understanding between the two women, but also left some viewers questioning why Starlight would help Kimiko acquire Compound V but not Hughie. Kripke's response to this question on Twitter also supports this, explaining "because Hughie’s craving was selfish, to make himself feel macho & save a woman who doesn’t want saving. Kimiko’s is a selfless sacrifice that’s a burden to her, to protect a man who welcomes the protection. Big difference."

Actually, Girls Do Get It Done in 'The Boys'

The past three seasons of The Boys have made some all too relevant critiques via their depiction of performative feminism and "girl power" as a tool used by Vought to make money while exploiting their female Supes and not actually doing anything productive for gender equality or even protecting actual women from danger. One of the second season's most compelling storylines involved the introduction of Stormfront (Aya Cash), who replaced The Deep after Starlight exposed him for sexually assaulting her, marking the first time The Seven had three female Supes, which becomes a prominent media narrative. Thus, "girls get it done" was born, a phrase uttered by Stormfront in one of Vought's movies, meant to assert a message of female empowerment and unity when in reality, none of the women really work together and one of them is actually a Nazi.

Arguably the highlight of Season 2 takes place in the finale, when Starlight, Queen Maeve, and Kimiko team up to beat the hell out of Stormfront, in a way that resembles more of a street fight than a battle between Supes. Instead of just a cringey scripted line, this was an actual "girls get it done" moment, and is exactly the kind of energy that should be brought to Starlight and Kimiko's relationship in Season 4. Kimiko asking Starlight to get her Compound V and Starlight obliging was a defining moment in their relationship, and Kimiko's way of quite literally taking her power back. Starlight and Kimiko teaming up in Season 4 would be an opportunity to show what actual solidarity among women looks like in a world of manufactured super humans where the distinction between hero and villain is muddy at best and indistinguishable at worst.