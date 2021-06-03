Vought International is making the wait for the third season of 'The Boys' slightly more bearable.

As production for The Boys third season moves along, its fictional mega-corporation, Vought International is reminding us that it will never truly vanish from our hearts. In a tweet, Vaught released the music video to “Never Truly Vanish,” the musical tribute Starlight (Erin Moriarty) performed at Translucent’s (Alex Hassell) funeral in the Amazon series’ second season.

Written by series composer Chris Lennertz and producer Michael Saltzman, the music video features Moriarty in her blown-out hair, low-cut one-piece look, singing to a seemingly empty theater. After being joined by a troop of invisible dancers, the video ends with an apparently invisible audience breaking into applause, so maybe they were there all along.

The video works as a reminder that Vought will turn anything, even the ignominious death of one of its lauded Seven, into a profit-making enterprise. And a particularly cheesy one, at that. The song is full of groan-inducing puns, from the title to lines like “and though we could see through you, it seems we hardly knew you.” But there are also winking nods to elements of Translucent’s life Vought wouldn’t want getting out, like his own peeping on Starlight in the women’s bathroom in the series premiere. “Your presence truly blessed us from the start,” indeed.

The video comes at a particularly exciting time for Vought marketing itself in the real world. Its own “Planet Vought” is making a pop-up appearance at the Hollywood Palladium this weekend, where patrons can eat real food from the fake restaurant. This kind of viral marketing can be a bit of a head trip, but it's a nice way for The Boys fans to tide themselves over until Season 3 drops.

There’s a lot to look forward to in Season 3, from the debut of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy to adapting the R-rated “Herogasm” storyline to the reported gallons of fake blood already used in the season’s production. Series star Karl Urban revealed that production on Season 3 had crossed the halfway point back in May, and while that is certainly heartening to fans, we’ll have to wait for further word on when the season will drop.

There’s no official release date for The Boys Season 3, but Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Amazon Prime now. Check out Vought International’s tweet below.

