It’s impossible to write an intelligent satirical series conscious of current issues without mocking the male gaze and female misrepresentations. Although among many new shows who accurately represent women as multi-faceted entities who serve a purpose to the story greater than pushing along a male-driven narrative, Amazon's The Boys takes us a step further due to the importance showrunner Eric Kripke places on character development. Don't let the name of this show fool you. The female Supes are anything but two-dimensional, from Japanese super soldiers to wielders of lightning — these ladies are layered. And all of them can kick your ass.

The first season introduces us to young Annie January (Erin Moriarty), known in the superhero world as Starlight, who joins The Seven for all the right reasons but realizes she's the only hero on the team interested in doing what's right. She laboriously overcomes harsh realities women in the entertainment industry often face when suddenly granted global fame, including encounters with sexual assault and issues surrounding body image. Vought veteran and second-in-command on The Seven, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) remains one of the corporation’s heaviest hitters and acts as a reluctant mentor. It’s the arrival of bright-eyed Starlight and her desire to do good that reminds a very cynical Maeve of who she used to be before Vought chipped away at her soul and purpose. Starlight's innocence and naivety in the face of the monsters awaiting on the other side of the boardroom doors at Vought Tower is what wakes the idealist in Maeve (otherwise known as Margaret Shaw) from her years of slumber.

By the time we meet Miss Maggie Shaw, she’s spent. Besides a shaky allegiance to Homelander (Antony Starr), Maeve hasn't kept a single genuine relationship with anyone over the years. Vought's overbearing regulation of Maeve's life has left her utterly alone, an imposter in her own impervious body. In the pilot episode "The Name of the Game", Maeve isn't at all impressed by Starlight. But throughout the first two seasons they develop a shaky alliance born from an explosive reaction between Maeve's sense of repentance and Starlight's sense of virtue. Watching Starlight join The Seven, witnessing her rookie mistakes firsthand and seeing her jump through the same corporate hoops she had to reminds Maeve of all the things that have grown numb to her over time.

When Starlight is sexually assaulted by The Deep (Chace Crawford), Maeve's advice is for her to "forget about it", the way she's had to forget the awful things she's also gone through. On the contrary, Starlight refuses to bury what happened to her and valiantly speaks her truth at The Believe Expo in "Good for the Soul". Starlight’s relentless pursuit of justice forces Maeve to self-reflect and face everything she's made herself forget. Maeve finds this difficult since in doing so, she must acknowledge the awful things she’s done in Vought’s name–and in order to protect herself from them. In Season 2, after years of secrets and lies, we see Maeve at her lowest when her one true love Elena (Nicola Correia-Damude) leaves her. In the explosive Season 2 finale “What I Know”, it’s Starlight who pulls Maeve back, resulting in one of the most epic character moments in the whole series! But now that Starlight's encouragement galvanized Maeve into winning her freedom from Homelander and Vought, where will it leave these two heroines when Season 3 premieres on June 3rd?

Throughout Season 2, we witness Maeve trying her best to live a “normal” life with Elena despite years of failing to resuscitate their rocky relationship. Maeve, having always bent to the will of the corporate juggernaut paying her bills, doesn’t find it easier trying to make things work this time around. Before we meet Maeve, her relationship with Elena has already fallen apart. It’s obvious due to their frequent allusions to the past that Maeve and Elena have a history of ordering in and hiding their relationship from the world. Visions and memories from Flight 37 haunt Maeve, the guilt weighing on her only bearable when with Elena. When visiting Elena at the hospital in "Proper Preparation and Planning", Maeve finally reveals why they could never date publicly. If Homelander ever found out about their relationship, it would end disastrously for Elena… the way it almost has many times for Starlight's main squeeze Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid).

In "The Self Preservation Society" Maeve tells Starlight: “I had someone once. We were gonna run away. Start a family.” Not only does the fear of losing her haunt Maeve, but the guilt she'd feel if Homelander killed Elena to prove a point would likely turn our favorite anti-hero back into a deadly antagonist. When Starlight falls for Hughie, at first Maeve thinks it reminds her of a time when she was vulnerable. She delivers her infamous line about Supes and their weaknesses being people and that in order to truly be invincible, Starlight will need to cut those she loves the most off. In order to truly hurt Maeve, her enemy need only hurt Elena. But as she comes to learn later, being with Elena never made her weak. She was weakest when turning her back on Elena to be with Homelander and The Seven instead of fighting for the life she truly wanted and deserved. Instead of living up to her gargantuan reputation, she accepted the story Vought wrote for her and abandoned the truth... as well as the person she loves most. This is the main difference between her and Starlight; Starlight fails to ever comply in favor of The Seven or turn her back on Hughie. She stands up to the corruption at work and protects Hughie when Vought comes for his head. Up until the end of Season 2, Maeve accepts the story Vought gave her. But what will she do next?

The Boys does a phenomenal job in representing a character's development through various aspects of the production, from tone to music to wardrobe. Although Starlight initially joins The Seven wearing a modest costume and cape, Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) demands Starlight wear something revealing she’s not at all comfortable with. When we first meet Maeve, she’s already wearing a revealing top and miniskirt. This awkward and somewhat traumatizing circumstance is something Maeve likely also went through during her early days at Vought. Now, she pulls on the uniform every morning because she’s used to being sexualized and adhering to the strict parameters Vought imposes on its female assets. As Stormfront eloquently phrases it when referring to Starlight's uniform: "You can see every crease in my ass. You can practically see up Starlight's uterus. You want to talk about girl power, let's talk about getting some pockets!"

Despite numerous condescending comments, Maeve shows us her queen-like nobility when preventing Starlight from falling down her same treacherous path. The real wisdom comes in "You Found Me" at Vought Tower. Maeve sees herself in the young hero once again when Starlight is drunk, careless and devastated by her and Hughie's breakup. In the restroom Maeve admits that at the start she really did want to make a difference, noting the "marketing guys" didn’t fabricate the story of her stopping a bus with one punch. Like Starlight, she was ambitious and adamant until going through the things that changed her... and that are now changing Starlight. Heartbreak, over-sexualization, harassment, corruption... as Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) says ever-so-gracefully, with Vought there's no rock bottom. This explains why Maeve wants so badly to protect Starlight from Homelander… because Starlight is Maeve’s last chance to see good sprout within The Seven. This tells us that Maeve doesn't believe she has the strength to be the hero The Seven needs, but Starlight does. Starlight's grit was enough to break even Madelyn Stillwell's unshakable facade after a conversation regarding how every heroic facet Starlight idolized in Maeve growing up was written by Stillwell. Leaving Stillwell rattled and in a bind, Starlight proves that she did in fact grow up to be like Maeve in those stories... even if Maeve herself doesn't. Although, Maeve finally lives up to her heroic reputation when we see her blackmail Homelander with footage from Flight 37. Although a valiant move, Maeve's new freedom could prove to be very dangerous and even deadly for some key characters in Season 3.

Seeing Maeve in the Season 3 trailer actively trying to put Homelander down for good solidifies her status as his adversary, even if only in the shadows. This also causes us to question why she would need Homelander dead if her plan had worked. Unless he kills Elena and Maeve guns for him as revenge, why would she need him dead if his mouth remained shut and Elena remained safe? Has Maeve finally realized she’s one of the few who can successfully execute a plot to kill Homelander? Is this why she allies with The Boys? Will she try to put Homelander down to save innocent lives and be a hero? Or does she want him dead for her own selfish reasons? Now that Starlight is back in The Seven, how will she and Maeve explain what happened to Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell)? If Maeve really is finally free after years as Homelander's hostage, will this bring her and Starlight closer together... or push them farther apart? Regardless if these characters keep it civil or not, we’re thankful Queen Maeve and Starlight reminded the world of something most of us already knew: the deepest of heart to hearts always take place in the women’s restroom after a few too many glasses of champagne.

