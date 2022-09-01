We are far away from the premiere of Season 4 of The Boys, but Prime Video keeps gifting us with small details about what happened after Season 3's explosive finale. Now, through the official Twitter account of the fictional company Vought International, we learn that Starlight’s (Erin Moriarty) image was erased from the Seven mural at the company’s tower, the headquarters of the world’s most powerful team of superheroes.

In The Boys, superheroes are created by the pharmaceutical company Vought as a way of advertising the company’s military products. Treated as nothing more than publicity material, the superheroes feed a media industry that includes films, shows, books, and many toys. On top of the metahuman food chain is the Seven, a superteam with only the elite of Vought’s lab rats. This elite is led by the deranged Homelander (Antony Starr), who’s a homicidal megalomaniac. So, when the good-hearted Starlight joined the Seven in Season 1, conflicts started to erode Vought from within.

After Season 3, Vought will no longer need to worry about internal affairs with Starlight, as the heroine finally stopped trying to change the system and became a public enemy of the Seven. The result is Vought doing some damage control, erasing Starlight from the Seven's history and claiming that she’s a dangerous terrorist no one should listen to. And to make sure everyone gets the message, Vought is erasing Starlight’s image from the ostentatious Seven painting the company keeps at the heroes' headquarters.

The tweet announcing Starlight's erasure reads:

“At Vought, we believe in providing a safe and welcoming work environment for employees. That’s why we’ve removed Starlight from the famous mural at Vought Tower at a somewhat minimal cost to shareholders. Now important business can resume without a traitor looking on!”

Season 3 of The Boys saw the return of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Jessie Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Aya Cash, and Laz Alonso. The new season also introduced a bunch of new characters, including Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden), Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva), Blue Hawk (Nick Weschler), and Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flannery). There’s still no information about how Season 4 will try to top the deranged storyline of Season 3, but The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan has joined the cast.

All three seasons of The Boys, plus the animated spinoff Diabolical, are available to watch on Amazon's Prime Video. Check out Vought’s original tweet below.

