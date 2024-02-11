The Big Picture Vought International's Super Bowl spot for The Boys pokes fun at American culture and values, juxtaposing real heroes with the deplorable "heroes" from the show.

The fourth season of The Boys will see the return of the primary cast, with the addition of newcomers Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Season 4 of The Boys does not yet have a release date.

Freedom, football, family, and horses are all words synonymous with America, and that is exactly what Vought International reveals in their Super Bowl spot for The Boys. The tongue-in-cheek ad was revealed prior to this evening's Super Bowl game. This spot comes ahead of The Boys's fourth season, which will premiere sometime this year on Prime Video.

As with all the great, satirical promos and spots for The Boys, this ad playfully pokes fun at American culture. The spot juxtaposes real heroes, such as firefighters and soldiers, against the deplorable "heroes" from The Boys, such as Homelander (Antony Starr), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). This holding-up of American values is only made all the more laughable when the spot shifts to promote an energy drink, Turbo Rush.

In terms of story beats or plot points, there's not a ton to go off of with this spot. The nods to America and government as a whole, however, could speak to Homelander's involvement with Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), who is inching closer and closer to the Oval Office. There is also the quick mention of Vought, the company behind The Seven, going international, which could only mean more trouble for the world as a whole.

Who Is Returning for 'The Boys' Season 4?

Close

The Boys season 4 will see the return of the primary cast, including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Susan Heyward. As seen in the trailer for the fourth season, Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Watchmen, The Walking Dead) will appear as an ally to Urban's Billy Butcher. Rosemarie DeWitt (Rachel Getting Married) has also been cast in the fourth season, as Hughie's (Quaid) mother.

What Will 'The Boys' Season 4 Be About?

Amazon unveiled the following as the primary plot for The Boys season 4:

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman (Doumit) is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander (Starr), who is consolidating his power. Butcher (Urban), with only months to live, has lost Becca's (Shantel VanSanten) son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late."

While we may not have a firm release date beyond premiering this year, Amazon is sure to leave lots more teasers and spots for The Boys in anticipation of its fourth season. Be sure to stay tuned to Collider for all the latest on The Boys. Check out the Super Bowl spot below:

Watch on Prime Video