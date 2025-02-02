Superhero films and shows have been everywhere for years, to the point that it almost takes more effort to avoid them. And, with the widespread popularity of the MCU, the recent success of Deadpool & Wolverine, and the impending release of Superman that will launch a new interconnected franchise, superheroes show no signs of fading. Alongside the genre's rapid growth, parodies have become mainstream. Just look at The Boys and the growing universe it represents. Yet heroes, and more to the point, spoofs on heroes, are not a new thing. Long before the superhero genre hit peak popularity, Disney released a parody in the form of Sky High.

The story of a high school for superpowered people was far ahead of its time, released in 2005, when the concept holds much more weight 20 years later. It takes a lighthearted and playful look at superhero society with a comic-book-like tone and original characters that play on both superheroes and high-school stereotypes. With so many years after its release, Sky High should have received a sequel, but it never did, despite a world that offers no shortage of opportunities. Even without a sequel, Sky High deserves much more recognition than it receives.

What is So Special About 'Sky High'?