As many fans may already realize, The Boys is based on the comic book series of the same name co-created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The storylines we've seen onscreen are mostly taken from the comics, with some exceptions, and the majority of characters we've seen so far have been taken straight from the pages of the books. In addition to this, there is a plethora of characters we haven't yet seen.

Despite the fact of there being dozens of supes on offer, there are several used in Eric Kripke's TV adaptation that are unique to the onscreen universe and have been created solely for the live-action version. Some have been more prominent in the series than others, but they're all notable and serve a key purpose.

Doppelganger

As their name may suggest, Doppelganger (Dan Darin-Zanco) can shape-shift and take the form of anybody they desire, as well as being able to perfectly mimic their voice. First seen in Season 1, disguised as Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue), Doppelganger has frequently been used by Homelander to act out his wildest and most disturbing fantasies. There's even a scene where Homelander has a brief sexual encounter with his own image. Unfortunately for Doppelganger, this is where he meets his end as Homelander snaps his neck, before gazing upon his own lifeless body.

Doppelganger was definitely an innovative idea from the series creators. Whilst providing a platform for the viewers to see Homelander's weirdest dreams, his shape-shifting often leaves us guessing. For the most part, scenes involving him started with him in the form of someone else, leaving viewers unsure of whether the scene is real until Doppelganger can no longer hold the form and all becomes clear.

Shockwave

Shockwave, portrayed by Mishka Thébaud, is most notably A-Train's biggest rival. A fellow supe with the ability to run at speeds close to the sound barrier, Shockwave has always been just on the tail of A-Train, without ever managing to surpass him. The closest he came to his big break was when A-Train was forced into retirement from The Seven, and he was lined up to replace him as the group's speedster. Not much is known about Shockwave's powers at this point, other than his speed, but he's got enough about him to warrant the respect of The Seven.

With no natural rival for A-Train being present in the comics, the decision to create him for the series gives a chance to further A-Train's arc. It amplifies his worries, showing how he not only has his age to worry about but the threat of new blood lurking over him, ready to take his coveted spot in the most prestigious of Vought's ensembles.

Ezekiel

Ezekiel (Shaun Benson) is a Christian supe with conflicted views. Whilst publicly denouncing homosexuality, he's secretly gay himself. It's this fact that Hughie used to his advantage, taking photos of Ezekiel using his elastic powers during an intimate session with other men to blackmail him into giving information regarding a shipment of Compound V. This is the last we've seen of Ezekiel for now, but Benson did such a good job in his portrayal that it wouldn't be surprising to see him again.

Interestingly, there is a very similar storyline in The Boys comics involving a supe called Jack from Jupiter. Jack has very similar traits to Ezekiel, being a Christian who also shames homosexuality despite his own attraction to men. Jack was a member of The Seven in the comics and quite a prominent, albeit disrespected, character and so it's probably for this reason that the creators decided to rework the story for Ezekiel, as the role is quite minor.

Gecko

​​​​​​Gecko (David Thompson) is depicted as a childhood supe friend of Starlight, with the backstory that the two met at the Capes for Christ camp led by Ezekiel. Hughie hands Starlight a photo of Gecko, and she understands that he is a target, and so she tracks him down. When we first see him, we learn of his regenerative powers, as well as the side-hustle he's running. Starlight records Gecko acting out a paying customer's S&M fantasy as he allows him to chop off an arm, before offering the customer the chance to also chop off his dick for an extra bit of cash. With all this on film, Starlight blackmails Gecko in order to get some Compound V, which Gecko has access to.

It isn't so clear in this instance why the studio created Gecko. It seems his storyline could have been given to another minor character from the comics, since his regen powers aren't necessarily crucial to the arc. With that being said, it does allow for the series' creators to keep these comic characters preserved for a potential appearance later in the series.

Blindspot

As his name suggests, Blindspot (Chris Mark) is a sightless supe. He makes up for this with his super-hearing and hyper-awareness, demonstrated when he senses the presence of Homelander despite Homelander's silence. Blindspot found himself in a similar position to Shockwave, being on the cusp of joining The Seven. Ashley believed his recruitment would be a good look for Vought, showing their inclusivity, but Homelander saw things differently. Appalled by Ashley's consideration of someone with a disability, Homelander bashes Blindspot's ears, leaving him Deaf as well as blind.

The creation of Blindspot seemed to be for the sole purpose of fleshing out the depravity of Homelander. It shows his disgust at anyone less than perfect, and was a great way of highlighting his true ruthlessness.

Termite

By now, fans of The Boys are well aware of Termite (Brett Geddes) after that scene. In what seems to be a parody of Ant-Man, Termite can shrink to a tiny size, and is only ever seen using his powers to act out sexual fantasies. Although his most notable appearance came when he sneezed after having shrunk himself to go inside a lover's penis, he was first seen in Season 1. In the pilot, he is seen diving inside a woman in a supe bar. The third and final time we see him is again in a sexual scenario, although this time the biggest of all. Present at Herogasm, Termite is badly burnt after Soldier Boy's uncontrollable blast before being stepped on and killed by Homelander.

Termite doesn't really have any impactful storylines, but he's definitely a welcome addition to The Boys universe. Providing some of the most shockingly hilarious scenes, he'll definitely be missed after his untimely demise.

Blue Hawk

Yet another rival for A-Train, Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler) becomes known for his over-aggressiveness toward the African-American community. In particular, Blue Hawk seems to target A-Train's brother's neighborhood, using his super-strength to impose his authority over the community. When a meeting is held for Blue Hawk to issue an apology to the Black neighborhood he's been terrorizing, a brawl breaks out, and Blue Hawk leaves A-Train's brother paralyzed. It's this that pushes A-Train to his limit. After finally having enough of Blue Hawk's arrogance and abuse, A-Train drags him mercilessly across the roads as he runs with him, killing Blue Hawk and seemingly himself in the process.

The creation of Blue Hawk allows the series to delve further into A-Train's angle of staying in touch with his heritage. Blue Hawk's racism and carelessness provide A-Train with an antagonist in an angle that almost serves as his redemption arc. It allows us to see him in a new light, showing a more caring side to the one that he'd previously shown, and ultimately shows that deep down A-Train does have strong morals and a sense of pride for who he is.