Season 4 of The Boys is almost at its end, and it is already even weirder, wilder, and bloodier than ever before. Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series of the same name, the hit Prime Video series has introduced to us some of the vilest, most ridiculous, and yes, most diabolical superheroes we have ever seen on screen.

In the fourth season of the show, viewers have been introduced to newcomers Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and Firecracker (Valorie Curry), both of whom have become a part of The Seven for their devious plans. Homelander (Antony Starr) and Victoria (Claudia Doumit) have teamed up, and it's up to The Boys to prevent them from making supes the dominant species on the planet. But besides Vought's crowning jewel, the Seven, led by none other than the worst of the worst, Homelander (Antony Starr), how do some of the non-Seven supes rank in terms of power?

13 Gecko

Played by David William Thompson

Gecko (David William Thompson) appeared briefly in Season 2 as Annie's (Erin Moriarty) old friend from her Capes for Christ days. The character didn't appear in The Boys comics. He works as an S&M sex worker on the down low, a pretty easy gig for him seeing as how he appears to feel little to no pain while getting his limbs hacked off. Gecko has the power of regeneration, so he can regrow body parts as soon as they're severed.

He figured out how to make this into a pretty lucrative business venture, allowing his customers to chop off whatever body part they want. He'll even let you chop off his dick — because why the hell not, right? Gecko may not have the most useful power, but it is pretty metal if you think about it.

12 Termite

Played by Brett Geddes

Alright, hear me out on this one. Termite (Brett Geddes) is basically The Boys' version of Marvel's Ant-Man, so you can imagine how useful he could be if he had different priorities. Like Ant-Man, Termite has the power to significantly reduce his size. He can shrink down so that he is small enough to, say, crawl inside a man's penis and then sneeze, unintentionally causing said man to blow up.

Termite was exterminated by The Boys after discovering him bloodied during the first episode of the third season. Imagine if instead of using his powers to dive into orifices, he used them to do something more heroic. At least he wouldn't have to worry about splattering anyone's organs all over the room by accident. R.I.P. his poor date.

11 Mesmer

Played by Haley Joel Osment

The Mesmerizer, a.k.a. Mesmer (played by former child star Haley Joel Osment) is a former member of the Teenage Kix and former child star of the TV show "The Mesmerizer." Mesmer possesses the power of telepathy, but unfortunately, he must have physical contact with the person whose mind he wants to read.

Requiring physical contact is definitely a downfall, but no one is going to argue that telepathy is not one of the top-tier superpowers. In many superhero comic books, telepathy is one of the most common superpowers, as seen with X-Men's Professor X and in DC's Martian Manhunter. Sadly, Mesmer is dead, having been brutally murdered by Butcher (Karl Urban), but he also was a straight-up snitch, so it's not too much of a loss.

10 Doppelganger

Played by Dan Darin-Zanco

Doppelganger (Dan Darin-Zanco) has the ability to shapeshift into a perfect copy of anyone and is even able to perfectly mimic anyone's voice. Unfortunately, it becomes painful if he stays in one form for too long, as we saw in Season 2 when he struggled to maintain his Emmy-worthy performance as Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue), which Homelander forced him into for his own perverse fantasies.

Doppelganger is, by nature, stealthy, and enjoys using his powers to cause humiliation, so there wasn't much of a reason to grieve after Homelander snapped his neck with the ease of someone breaking off a piece of that Kit Kat bar. However, it has been revealed that Doppelganger's powers are not exclusive to him, as there's another shapeshifter in Season 4 of the show.

9 Kenji Miyashiro

Played by Abraham Lim

Kenji (Abraham Lim) is Kimiko's (Karen Fukuhara) younger brother, also known as the "Supe-Terrorist" or "Super-Villain." Along with Kimiko, Kenji was abducted by the Shining Light Liberation Army, a terrorist organization, at a young age. In one of the best Kimiko episodes of the show, it was revealed that Kenji and Kimiko's parents were killed, and the siblings were forced to join the Army.

Like Kimiko, Kenji is extremely powerful. He possesses the power of telekinesis, so he can move objects as heavy as a small ship freighter with only his mind alone. He also has enhanced durability. Sadly, Stormfront (Aya Cash) breaks his neck and kills him in front of Kimiko, shortly after the siblings are reunited.

8 Zoe Neuman

Played by Olivia Morandin

Zoe Neuman (Olivia Morandin), is the daughter of the feared head popper Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit). Introduced in Season 3, Zoe is raised under the watchful eye of Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) and her mother. It is revealed in Season 4 that Zoe is the love child of Victoria and former Vought scientist Sameer Shah, who lost his position after pursuing Stan’s adopted child.

While there is a lot yet to be uncovered with Zoe, it has been revealed in Season 4 that she’s also a secret supe, like her mom. While Frenchie (Tomer Capone) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) are trying to get information from Victoria’s room, Zoe appears and attacks CIA agents using her tentacles from her mouth. Imagine four monstrous mouths erupting from her own, each equipped with razor-sharp teeth primed to shred flesh and bone. This gruesome power is just the tip of the iceberg and Zoe might be a hint to Victoria’s secret plan.

7 Kimiko Miyashiro

Played by Karen Fukuhara

Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), an official member of The Boys, is a certified badass. With superhuman strength, durability, and agility, Kimiko is a force to be reckoned with. Not to mention, Kimiko has insanely powerful regenerative abilities, as we first see in Season 1 where she is able to survive fatal dagger wounds from Black Noir in just a matter of minutes.

Unfortunately, because of her abilities, Butcher often uses her as his own personal weapon. Kimiko has suffered enough for one lifetime and deserves much more – specifically, a quiet, peaceful life in Marseilles with Frenchie (Tomer Capon) if we have any say in it. In the recent season, her backstory is explored more, allowing Kimiko's character to grow from just being Frenchie's companion.

6 Cindy

Played by Ess Hödlmoser

Cindy (Ess Hödlmoser) appeared very briefly in Season 2, Episode 6, but she definitely left a lasting impression. Cindy was a patient at the Sage Grove Center where Vought, specifically Stormfront, are injecting Compound V into test subjects. Cindy appears to have a power very similar to Congresswoman Neuman in that she can implode people telekinetically.

She also has superhuman durability and appears to be completely bulletproof. After she escapes and casually crushes a guard to bloody smithereens, we last see her hitchhiking barefoot away from the facility. Creator Eric Kripke confirmed on X that this is not the last we will see of Cindy, and we can't wait to see what havoc she may wreak on Vought in the future.

5 Sam Riordan

Played by Asa Germann

Introduced in Gen V, Sam Riordan (Asa Germann) was trapped and experimented on in a hidden facility. However, his spirit never broke. When he finally escapes, the world discovers a colossus fueled by years of suffering. Sam's strength dwarfs even his brother, the legendary Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger). With a single punch, he can send grown men flying, showcasing the raw power coursing through his veins.

Even bullets bounce off Sam, which is proof of his near-invulnerability. However, the most terrifying aspect of his power isn't physical – it's the unpredictable nature fueled by his schizophrenia. The world becomes a twisted stage where people are mere puppets in his mind, which leads to devastating consequences like the infamous puppet massacre scene in Gen V. With his brief appearance in The Boys Season 4, it’s clear that he has aligned with Homelander.

4 Cate Dunlap

Played by Maddie Phillips

Another character who has crossed from Gen V to The Boys is Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips). In Gen V, she had a romantic connection to Golden Boy and emerged as a pivotal figure at Godolkin University, with her powers of compulsion with a single touch. But like most supes, she has a tragic backstory. On a camping trip when she was a kid, she unknowingly used her powers on her little brother, asking him to go away and never return.

While her powers are awe-inspiring, her past is a haunting reminder of their dangerous potential. She then lives with constant fear and a need to wear gloves. Her involvement in the supe uprising and her eventual alliance with Homelander in The Boys Season 4 highlight her willingness to embrace her darker side. It’s interesting to see the kind of villainous role Cate will play in The Boys.

3 Ryan Butcher

Played by Cameron Crovetti

It is admittedly a little risky putting Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) so high on this list at this point, because we still know very little about what he can actually do. That being said, we know that as Homelander's son, he has heat vision powerful enough to burn Stormfront to a crisp in the Season 2 finale. He also has super senses, particularly superhuman hearing. He also has superhuman smell because he can detect that Butcher's blood "smells funny" after he injects himself with Compound V24.

Most importantly, showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed in an interview with TV Guide that Ryan's lasers are even more powerful than Homelander's, which leads us to believe that Ryan may one day be the one to take his psychotic father down. That is, if Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) doesn't get to him first.

2 Victoria Neuman

Played by Claudia Doumit

Ah, Congresswoman Victoria Neuman, the infamous Head Popper. Victoria's powers are similar to Cindy's, though we still don't know enough about Cindy at this point to confirm which of the two supes is more powerful. Victoria is able to make people's heads explode via telekinesis, a horrifying superpower for someone to have, especially if that someone is in a position of power.

One weakness in Victoria's power, however, is that it seems like she must have a direct line of sight to her victims, as we saw when her former best friend Tony (Kyle Mac) attempted to cover her eyes so that she couldn't use her powers on him. Regardless, the ability to literally explode heads is a pretty damn formidable power to have. Her superpowers, motivation, and manipulation have made her one of the best TV show villains in the current TV landscape.

1 Soldier Boy

Played by Jensen Ackles

Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), America's greatest hero long before Homelander, is literally a human nuclear bomb. It's hard for any supe to compete with that, even Homelander himself. According to Vought, Soldier Boy supposedly died heroically in 1984 due to a nuclear power plant meltdown when in fact, Soldier Boy was captured by the Russians and experimented on for decades until the Boys accidentally released him from his cryogenic chamber. Soldier Boy doesn't appear to have aged a day.

Not only does he possess superhuman strength and superhuman durability, but he also has the terrifying ability to emit powerful radiation-infused energy blasts from his chest. His nuclear blasts, combined with his trauma-induced rage after decades of torture, certainly make Soldier Boy the most dangerous, most formidable non-Seven supe.

